Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Receives Threats to His Personal Safety

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“In the last 24 hours, I have received multiple threats to my personal safety. These threats stem directly from my outspoken condemnation of the Islamification of Texas and the United States, my righteous anger over the horrific terror attack in Austin early Sunday morning that claimed two innocent lives and injured 14 others, and my clear message on social media that Texas will not tolerate future acts of terror on our soil. Those who attempt such attacks will be hunted down and eliminated.

Several months ago, I became the first Texas statewide elected official to publicly call on President Donald J. Trump to designate both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as terrorist organizations. Within weeks, President Trump acted decisively to do so, taking a vital step to protect our nation from these threats.

At that time, CAIR and its supporters demanded my resignation for speaking the truth. I refused then, and I refuse now.

The threats against me are being thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.

I will not be intimidated or silenced. Texas stands firm in defense of our values, our people, and our sovereignty. We will protect our communities from radicalism and terror in all its forms.

The Texas Department of Agriculture remains committed to serving our farmers, ranchers, and all Texans with unwavering resolve.”