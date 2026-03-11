Commissioner Miller Applauds FDA Emergency Authorization of New Tool to Combat New World Screwworm

AUSTIN - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today applauded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to issue an Emergency Use Authorization for F10 Antiseptic Wound Spray with Insecticide, a topical treatment designed to help prevent and treat infestations of the devastating New World screwworm.

“This is exactly the kind of proactive action we need from our federal partners as we continue to respond to the New World screwworm threat,” Commissioner Miller said. “This is one of the most destructive parasites livestock producers can face. If it ever gains a foothold in the United States again, the economic damage to Texas ranchers and our food supply could be enormous, so we need the entire toolbox ready to protect against it.”

The authorization allows the product to be used in cattle, horses, sheep, goats, deer, raptors and other wild birds, pet birds, and captive wild and exotic mammals. Federal officials determined that available scientific evidence shows the product may be effective in preventing and treating screwworm myiasis, and that its potential benefits outweigh the risks when used as directed.

Commissioner Miller said the decision provides livestock producers and veterinarians with another valuable line of defense against one of the most destructive parasites to threaten livestock and wildlife.

Texas, with its vast livestock industry and relative proximity to screwworm infested areas, remains particularly vigilant against the potential spread of the parasite.

Commissioner Miller noted that Texas has been sounding the alarm about screwworm threats for years and has consistently pushed for aggressive preparedness, surveillance, and treatment options to protect American livestock.

“Texas ranchers know this threat well. We fought hard to eradicate screwworm once, and we’re not about to let our guard down now,” Miller said. “Our goal is simple: protecting livestock protects our food supply, our rural economy, and our national security, Texas will continue working with federal partners, veterinarians, and producers to keep this pest out of our herds and off our land.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture encourages livestock owners, veterinarians, and animal caretakers to remain alert for unusual wound infestations in animals and report suspected cases to animal health officials immediately.

For more information on the New World screwworm from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, visit www.screwworm.gov.