03/11/2026

Connecticut Highlights Continued Progress in Dyslexia and Structured Literacy Work

(Hartford, CT) — The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) today highlighted continued statewide progress in strengthening evidence-based literacy instruction through the work of the Office of Dyslexia and Reading Disabilities (ODRD). Established by statute in 2021, ODRD has supported efforts to advance structured literacy practices, strengthen educator preparation, and align statewide supports to strengthen literacy instruction across Connecticut schools, particularly for students at risk for or identified with dyslexia and other reading difficulties or disabilities.

“The Office of Dyslexia and Reading Disabilities plays an important role in supporting Connecticut’s broader literacy efforts,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Since inception, the team has helped bring educators, families, higher education partners, and national experts together to strengthen alignment around evidence-based literacy practices. This work is helping to build stronger foundations to support educators in meeting the literacy needs of students across Connecticut.”

Educator Competencies for Structured Literacy and Dyslexia

A defining milestone in this work was the adoption of Connecticut’s first Educator Competencies for Structured Literacy and Dyslexia (“the Competencies”), unanimously approved by the State Board of Education in May 2025. The Competencies establish clear, research-aligned expectations for the instructional knowledge and practices educators must demonstrate to effectively teach reading and writing across certification and endorsement areas.

Developed in partnership with the National Center on Improving Literacy (NCIL) and informed by a diverse advisory group of higher education faculty, district leaders, literacy researchers, and family representatives, the Competencies provide a shared framework for educator preparation and professional learning grounded in evidence-based practices.

Other Key Accomplishments to Date

Engaging higher education leadership, including presentations to Deans’ Councils since 2023, to share expectations, gather feedback, and strengthen alignment across educator preparation programs.

Presenting to the Connecticut Educator Preparation and Certification Board to provide updates and support alignment between educator preparation programs and statutory requirements.

Working with the NCIL and a statewide advisory group to ensure the competencies reflect current research, best practices, and stakeholder input while supporting planning for implementation.

Expanding professional learning infrastructure through the CSDE’s Center for Literacy Research and Reading Success to identify high-quality, aligned in-service providers and increase access to professional learning opportunities.

Providing technical assistance and implementation supports for districts and educator preparation programs, including guidance, training resources, and webinar modules aligned to structured literacy.

Strengthening family and community engagement by responding to more than 300 requests for information and assistance since fall 2023 and participating in regional and statewide literacy forums.

Launching the Connecticut Dyslexia Awareness Campaign, a multiyear, statewide initiative to increase awareness and understanding of dyslexia through events, webinars, and community engagement.

Completing a crosswalk comparing the competencies to special education and ReadConn training modules.

Engaging external partners to review dyslexia-related guidance, resources, and tools to strengthen alignment, quality, and consistency.

Looking Ahead

Building on this foundation, the Department has developed a draft audit framework — informed by the Dyslexia Task Force’s recommendations — designed to assess educator preparation program alignment to the Competencies. The draft audit framework will be refined through external stakeholder feedback as partnerships and verification supports are finalized to ensure independent expertise, technical rigor, and alignment with statutory expectations.

The Department will continue advancing implementation of the Competencies while providing regular updates to the State Board of Education as key milestones are reached. This next phase of the work will focus on strengthening implementation supports and ensuring accountability measures are aligned with long-term system improvement.

Through ongoing transparency, accountability, and collaboration with educators, families, and partners, Connecticut will continue strengthening literacy systems designed to support educators and strengthen literacy instruction for students across the state.

Learn more about the Office of Dyslexia and Reading Disabilities.

