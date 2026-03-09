Press Releases

03/06/2026

RSCO School Choice Placement Offers Begin for 2026-27 School Year, Late Application Opens On Limited Basis Week of March 9

Families Should Respond Promptly to Placement Offers

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education’s Greater Hartford Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) announced today that placement notifications for Greater Hartford Region magnet and Open Choice programs will begin the week of March 9, 2026, and March 16, 2026, respectively. Placement notifications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System’s (CTECS) Hartford Region technical high schools began in late February 2026. Families who receive an offer have limited time to accept and register with the school.

Additional rounds of placement offers will begin in April 2026 and continue through summer until approximately 6,000 seats are filled across the three programs for the 2026-2027 school year. Families who do not receive an offer in the first round are encouraged to review their application and, if they wish, adjust their school selections and/or rank order.

Families interested in applying during the late application period should submit as soon as possible to be added to available waitlists.

To learn more about accepting an offer, waitlists and submitting a late application, families can:

Visit ChooseYourSchool.org and view helpful videos, including:

Through the RSCO school choice application, Connecticut families with students entering PK-12 can apply to free public schools in the Greater Hartford Region that fit their child’s unique skills, interests and passions, including:

Over 40 magnet schools with specialized themes incorporated into the core curriculum, such as S.T.E.M., visual and performing arts, and Montessori;

Open Choice schools and districts outside their town of residence; and

Three CTECS Hartford Region technical high schools.

More than 20,000 Connecticut students are currently enrolled in the Greater Hartford Region’s choice schools, which offer engaging academic, athletic and extracurricular experiences, and free transportation for K-12 students from 43 Connecticut towns.

Learn more at ChooseYourSchool.org

