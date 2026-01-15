Press Releases

01/14/2026

Commissioner Russell-Tucker Releases Independent Review to Strengthen Connecticut’s Special Education Systems

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today released the independent special education systems review conducted by WestEd, reaffirming the Connecticut State Department of Education’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in services for students with disabilities.

The review, launched by the Commissioner in July 2025, commissioned WestEd to conduct a comprehensive, independent evaluation of the Department’s special education structures, processes, and accountability systems. While in June 2025 Connecticut earned the highest designation from the federal Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) for the fifth consecutive year based on compliance and results-based indicators, Commissioner Russell-Tucker initiated this review in April 2025 to enhance our internal systems, policies, and practices.

WestEd’s team – having worked with all 50 state education agencies and composed of a former state education commissioner, special education directors and national experts – offers a perspective uniquely positioned to help the Department meet these goals. The WestEd review draws on extensive stakeholder engagement, including interviews, focus groups, surveys, and analysis of existing data.

“While meeting federal requirements is always an important goal – it is the baseline expectation. My vision for our system is one that truly serves all students with disabilities, their families, and the staff and advocates who support them, which is why I commissioned WestEd to conduct an independent review of our special education systems,” said Commissioner Russell-Tucker. “We appreciate WestEd’s expertise and value the comprehensive nature of the review and the findings with actionable recommendations, to ensure that the CSDE builds the strongest, most responsive system, laser-focused on improving outcomes for students with disabilities.

The final WestEd Review is organized into four core areas of recommendation:

Leading with Vision: The review emphasizes the importance of clearly articulating and consistently communicating the Department’s vision for students with disabilities, aligned with the State Board of Education’s Five-Year Comprehensive Plan . Strengthening shared understanding of priorities and strategic direction is critical to advancing coherence across initiatives and supporting sustained progress.

Improving Infrastructure: WestEd identified opportunities to better align staffing roles and responsibilities, streamline internal processes, and improve the usability of the Connecticut Special Education Data System. These recommendations are intended to increase efficiency, reduce bottlenecks, and ensure that systems better support educators, districts, and families.

Activating Strategies for Instructional Impact: The report highlights persistent workforce shortages in special education and related services and calls for stronger coordination between the Bureau of Special Education and the Department’s Talent Office. It also underscores the need for high-quality, accessible professional learning to build capacity across the field.

Ensuring Effective Accountability and Improvement: The review identifies dispute resolution and state complaint processes as areas requiring attention. WestEd recommends strengthening legal oversight, improving timeliness and consistency, and ensuring that complaint and due process systems remain legally sound, transparent, and responsive.

Notably, the review calls on the CSDE to prioritize and implement the recommendations through a “thoughtfully paced and phased improvement plan” as “undertaking all the suggestions at once would likely be less successful” and that the “overarching recommendation is to consider them in that light.”

The Department has already begun taking action to strengthen how it supports and oversees services for Connecticut’s more than 94,000 students with disabilities, consistent with areas highlighted in the review. Immediate steps are underway to more directly enhance oversight of special education complaint investigations and due process, including advancing the hiring of an additional attorney experienced in special education law who will be specifically dedicated to special education matters. This position will expand the Department’s existing legal capacity and will provide focused support, ensuring continued alignment with federal and state law and strengthening timely, high-quality decision-making.

The actions taken, and to be taken, based upon this review augment the work of our dedicated staff and reflect our commitment to continuously strengthening our systems, so every student has the opportunity to learn, grow, and unlock lifelong potential.

"WestEd was pleased to support the Commissioner and the CSDE through this process,” said Rorie Fitzpatrick, WestEd Vice President, Center for Education Systems. “We are confident that with continued commitment to action, proactive leadership, and a thoughtfully paced and phased improvement plan, these recommendations will result in improved processes and support systems that ultimately result in improved outcomes for students with disabilities.”

The CSDE, along with WestEd, presented the report to the State Board of Education and will develop a phased implementation plan that prioritizes high-impact actions while working with appropriate stakeholders across the state.

The full WestEd Special Education Systems Review and recommendations are available on the CSDE website: Connecticut State Department of Education, Special Education Review: WestEd Final Report

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

January 14, 2026

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Matthew Cerrone

matthew.cerrone@ct.gov