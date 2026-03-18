Telewave.io Launches Sentinel at IWCE 2026

Turnkey private networks for mission-critical operations — LMR today, broadband-ready tomorrow, and AI now

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telewave.io today announced Sentinel, a new solutions offering that helps utilities, public safety agencies, airports, mining operators, and industrial organizations design, deploy, and support private communications networks end-to-end. Sentinel begins with proven Land Mobile Radio (LMR) foundations and provides a practical path to broadband integration and mission-critical AI capabilities.Telewave.io will introduce Sentinel at IWCE 2026, where the company will meet with mission-critical communications teams seeking reliable modernization strategies that minimize operational disruption.“Mission-critical operators have been asked to accept a false choice for too long: live with aging systems, or bet the business on disruptive, expensive upgrades,” said Dr. Mo Shakouri, CEO of Telewave.io. “With Sentinel, we are changing that equation by giving customers a smooth path from where they are today to the next generation of private networks, without sacrificing reliability, control, or budget.”Built for calm modernization — without disruptionMission-critical communications networks often are based on aging infrastructure, high upgrade costs, and complex vendor ecosystems, and cannot tolerate downtime. Sentinel is designed to reduce risk with a staged approach that prioritizes continuity of operations.Sentinel supports:• LMR+ private networks with migration strategies that allow teams to modernize without a “rip-and-replace” event• Broadband-ready architecture planning informed by performance expectations to reduce guesswork as next-gen services are introduced.• Mission-critical AI (Audio Intelligence): transcription of noisy communications, translation of key segments, and keyword search across recordingsTurnkey deliverySentinel pffers a complete solution — consulting, design, integration, deployment, training, and ongoing support — so customers don’t have to coordinate multiple vendors to achieve operational results. Engagements can start with a modest pilot and expand site-by-site to match timelines, budgets, and operational constraints.See Sentinel at IWCE 2026Telewave.io will provide Sentinel briefings at IWCE 2026 and share deployment approaches tailored to utilities, public safety, airports, mining, and industrial environments.Event: IWCE 2026Dates: March 18–19, 2026 (Exhibits)Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, West HallTelewave.io Booth: Booth #1754Website: telewave.com/sentinelEmail: sentinel@telewave.comAbout Telewave.ioTelewave.io is a communications engineering company with over 50 years of experience supporting mission-critical environments. With Sentinel, the company expands beyond components to deliver complete private networks designed to be reliable, practical, and maintainable.

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