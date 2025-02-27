Telewave.io Achieves Breakthrough 3 MHz Split with New TMND3 Compact Duplexers

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telewave.io, a leader in advanced RF solutions, proudly unveils the new TMND3 series Compact Mobile Duplexers, marking a major industry milestone with an unprecedented 3 MHz split between TX and RX—a first for Telewave.io. Additionally, the company has renewed its TMND series, enhancing performance and reliability for mission-critical communication systems.“Achieving a 3 MHz split in a compact form factor is a game-changer for mobile and emergency RF applications,” said Mark Chen, RF Systems Engineer at Telewave.io. “With our renewed TMND models and the cutting-edge TMND3 series, we are setting a new standard for compact duplexer technology.”The TMND3 series is designed for superior RF signal separation and optimized for space-limited environments such as mobile command vehicles, emergency communication systems, and repeater setups. Key features include:• Breakthrough 3 MHz Split: Unmatched frequency separation in a compact design.• Compact & Rugged Build: Measures only 1.4 × 4.5 × 6.9 inches for easy integration.• Superior Isolation: Minimum 75 dB isolation between transmit and receive paths.• Low Insertion Loss: Optimized efficiency with only 1.5 dB insertion loss.• Power Handling for VHF and UHF band models: Supports up to 50 Watts.• Power Handling for 700, 800, and 900 Band models: Supports up to 25 Watts.• Field-Tunable: Accessible interface for quick and easy adjustments.The renewed TMND line continues to provide robust performance enhancements, ensuring seamless operation across diverse RF environments.Telewave.io will showcase these innovations at IWCE Las Vegas, where attendees can witness the TMND3 series in action.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.telewave.com/duplexers

