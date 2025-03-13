Telewave.io Launches 44D-LX RF Wattmeter Series – The All-In-One Measurement Solution

Telewave.io announces the Model 44D-LX Digital/Analog RF Wattmeter Series.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telewave.io, a leading provider of advanced RF filters, antennas and test equipment, is proud to announce the launch of the Model 44D-LX Digital/Analog Broadband RF Wattmeter. This new product builds upon the trusted design of the 44A Wattmeter, offering enhanced features and improved versatility for modern RF measurement needs.The 44D-LX is a compact, ruggedized test instrument designed to precisely measure forward and reflected RF power. Supporting legacy Land Mobile (LMR) Modulation (CW, FM, and Non-TDMA FSK) along with newer digital modulation schemes (P25-P2, DMR, TETRA), the 44D-LX offers comprehensive support for today’s communication systems.Unlike traditional wattmeters, the 44D-LX requires no field calibration, frequency elements (slugs), or correction tables across its specified temperature or frequency range.Key Features:• Extended Battery Life & Rapid Charging – Provides up to 8 hours of operation with an internal battery. 8.4V DC charger and cable included, 4x faster charging. An optional external battery available for up to 16 hours of operation.• USB-C Data Port – Data transfer only• Digital Frequency Counter – Built-in for precise frequency measurement."The 44D-LX Digital/Analog Broadband RF Wattmeter represents our commitment to providing innovative solutions for RF professionals," said Mo Shakouri, President and CEO at Telewave.io. "With enhanced power options, robust measurement capabilities, and support for a wide range of modulation schemes, the 44D-LX sets a new standard in the industry."Telewave.io also offers an enhanced version of the 44D-LX, known as the 44D-LXE, which supports up to 6 hours of operation with an external battery. Additionally, it features an optional high-capacity 12V battery, extending operation time to up to 10 hours.The 44D-LX and 44DL-LXE are now available for order through Telewave.io. For more information, visit https://www.telewave.com/wattmeters-and-test-equipment/ About Telewave.io:Telewave.io has been a trusted provider of RF filters, antennas and test equipment for decades, serving professionals across industries including telecommunications, public safety, and government. Telewave.io’s products are designed to deliver reliability, precision, and innovation.

