Authorities Arrest Multi-State Rapist in Oklahoma After Years-long Investigation

AUSTIN – The man whom law enforcement believes raped two different women in Texas and Oklahoma in 2021 has been taken into custody. Hunter Mackey, 27, was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) for first-degree rape in McLoud, Okla. on Feb. 17.

On Oct. 10, 2021, a female victim was sexually assaulted by a male suspect — now identified as Mackey — in North Texas. The victim told Fannin Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators that she had met the man through social media. The suspect had picked her up in a sedan with Oklahoma registration, driven her to a location and sexually assaulted her. DNA collected during the investigation was submitted to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) – a national database to check for possible DNA matches between arrestees and unsolved cases nationwide – by the DPS Crime Laboratory in Garland.

Two months later, investigators were notified of a possible CODIS match between the Fannin Co. case and another similar sexual assault case out of Ardmore, Okla., being investigated by the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Ardmore Police Department. The Texas Rangers began coordinating with law enforcement in Oklahoma to conduct a familial search of the DNA samples from the Ardmore case through DPS’ Crime Laboratory Division. Unfortunately, the familial search yielded no matches, and no arrests were made.

Then, in August 2024, evidence from the Ardmore, Okla. case was sent for testing and comparison through DPS’ Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) program. The program is funded by the Department of Justice/Bureau of Justice Assistance (DOJ/BJA), which provides investigative funding for agencies across the United States to further unsolved sexual assaults and sexually related homicides, aiming to bring justice to the victims and their families.

Using SAKI grant funds, the sample was sent to BODE Technologies for DNA testing and genealogy research, which ultimately led to the identification of three brothers as potential suspects in September 2025. Upon further investigation and DNA comparison between the two sexual assault kits collected in the Fannin Co. and Ardmore, Okla. cases, law enforcement identified a positive match: Hunter Mackey. On Feb. 17, 2026, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) located and arrested Mackey in McLoud, Okla. He is currently being held in the Pottawatomie Co. Jail in Oklahoma.

Cases like these highlight the importance of collaborative investigative work between the Texas Rangers and our partner law enforcement agencies to bring justice and closure to victims and their families in unsolved crimes. The department would like to specifically thank the Ardmore Police Department, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Fannin Co. Sheriff’s Office, DPS’ Crime Laboratory in Garland and BODE Technologies for their dedication that ultimately led to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

(HQ 2026-025)