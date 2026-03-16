GCE Global Solutions Achieves Triple ISO Certification for Global Payroll and EOR

GCE Global Solutions celebrates 25 years of operations while achieving triple ISO certification for global payroll and Employer of Record services. GCE Global Solutions, a global payroll and Employer of Record provider supporting clients in 132 jurisdictions worldwide.

Serving clients in 132 jurisdictions worldwide, GCE strengthens global payroll and EOR services with enterprise-grade compliance and ISO standards.

Achieving triple ISO certification as we celebrate 25 years reflects our commitment to enterprise-grade compliance, global payroll excellence and trusted Employer of Record services worldwide.” — Yenny Paola Reyes Rodriguez

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GCE Global Solutions Corp, part of Grupo Consultor Empresarial (GCE) www.grupoconsultorempresarial.com , today announced that it has achieved triple ISO certification, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of global payroll and Employer of Record (EOR) services.The certifications include:ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management SystemsISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health and Safety Management SystemsISO/IEC 27001:2022 – Information Security Management SystemsIssued by Kiwa CQR, an internationally recognized certification body, the certifications confirm that GCE operates under internationally audited standards for quality management, workplace safety and information security.The announcement comes as the company approaches its 25th anniversary of operations, marking a major milestone in its evolution as a global workforce solutions provider.A Milestone Year: 25 Years of Corporate EvolutionGCE will celebrate its 25th anniversary on March 15, 2026, marking a quarter century since the company was originally incorporated in 2001 under the name ANMAROD & CIA. LTDA.In 2005, the organization adopted the name Grupo Consultor Empresarial (GCE), reflecting its expansion into consulting, workforce management and business services.The group took a major step in its international expansion in 2019, when it established operations in Canada under the name GCE Global Solutions Corp, marking the beginning of its evolution into a global workforce solutions provider.Today, the group operates through its own entities and operational hubs across Canada, the United States, Colombia and El Salvador, while supporting clients in more than 132 jurisdictions worldwide, enabling companies to manage international teams and cross-border workforce operations with confidence.Supporting Global Workforce ServicesThe ISO certifications apply to GCE’s core services, including:Employer of Record (EOR)Global payroll administrationBusiness Process Outsourcing (BPO)Workforce administration and HR supportLabor compliance managementRecruitment and onboarding servicesAdministrative and customer supportInformation management for international clientsBy implementing internationally audited management systems, GCE ensures that its services are delivered under globally recognized standards designed to strengthen operational quality, protect sensitive workforce data and maintain workplace safety.Leadership Perspective“Achieving these ISO certifications represents a significant milestone for our organization, particularly as we approach our 25th anniversary,” said Andrés Mauricio Rojas Díaz, CEO of GCE Global Solutions Corp.“What began as a regional consulting firm has evolved into a global workforce solutions provider. These certifications reinforce our commitment to delivering secure, compliant and high-quality services for organizations managing international teams.”Supporting the Future of Global WorkAs global workforces continue to expand across borders, organizations increasingly require partners capable of navigating complex employment regulations, payroll compliance and workforce administration across multiple jurisdictions.With more than 25 years of experience, operations supporting clients in 132 jurisdictions worldwide, and management systems built on enterprise-grade compliance and internationally recognized standards, GCE Global Solutions is positioned to support the next generation of companies managing distributed and cross-border teams.“The future of work is global, and trusted infrastructure for international employment will be critical to enabling companies to scale worldwide.”About GCE Global SolutionsGCE Global Solutions Corp is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in Employer of Record (EOR), global payroll administration and HR outsourcing services.The company forms part of Grupo Consultor Empresarial (GCE), an international business services group whose origins trace back to ANMAROD & CIA. S.A., incorporated in 2001.In 2005, the organization adopted the name Grupo Consultor Empresarial (GCE) as it expanded its consulting and workforce services. In 2019, the group established operations in Canada under the name GCE Global Solutions Corp, launching its global workforce solutions strategy.Today, the organization supports companies operating across 132 jurisdictions worldwide, enabling businesses to hire, manage and pay employees globally while maintaining compliance with local labor regulations.

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