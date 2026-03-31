GCE Global Solutions Launches PayrollCalculator.AI and Expands GCE NEXUS as a Unified Global Employment Ecosystem

The enhanced Global Payroll Calculator provides free payroll insights for 235 countries in under 60 seconds. PayrollCalculator.AI by GCE delivers real-time global payroll insights across 235 jurisdictions, powered by GCE NEXUS

From cost estimation to workforce execution, GCE connects augmented intelligence with real-time payroll infrastructure across 235 jurisdictions.

Global expansion should not be slowed by uncertainty PayrollCalculatorAI and GCE NEXUS connect real time insight with execution across 235 jurisdictions” — Yenny Paola Reyes Rodriguez

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GCE Global Solutions today announced the launch of PayrollCalculator.AI, a next-generation global payroll intelligence platform powered by augmented intelligence, alongside the continued expansion of its unified platform GCE NEXUS, now accessible at https://nexus.gce.global/ Accessible via www.payrollcalculator.ai , the platform delivers instant, real-time employment cost estimates across 235 countries, islands, and territories, positioning it among the most comprehensive global payroll intelligence tools available.More than a traditional calculator, PayrollCalculator.AI serves as the strategic entry point into the GCE ecosystem — enabling organizations to move seamlessly from cost estimation into execution through GCE NEXUS.“Global expansion should not be slowed down by uncertainty,” said Yenny Paola Reyes Rodriguez, Chief Visionary Officer of GCE Global Solutions. “With PayrollCalculator.AI and GCE NEXUS, we are building a seamless bridge between insight and execution — allowing companies to act on global hiring decisions instantly.”Unlike static payroll tools, PayrollCalculator.AI integrates augmented intelligence to continuously refine calculations using dynamic statutory data, employer costs, and compliance variables across jurisdictions. The platform delivers results in under 60 seconds, with no login or onboarding required.At the core of this innovation is GCE NEXUS, GCE’s unified global employment platform, which connects payroll, Employer of Record (EOR), compliance, and workforce management into a single operational environment.Through https://nexus.gce.global/ , companies can:Simulate hiring scenarios across multiple jurisdictionsCompare employment costs globally in real timeTransition directly from estimation to onboardingExecute payroll and compliance within a unified systemThis integrated architecture positions GCE at the intersection of global employment, real-time data, and execution infrastructure, reflecting a broader industry shift toward platform-based workforce management.With operational coverage in over 132 jurisdictions worldwide, GCE Global Solutions continues to evolve beyond traditional service delivery into a technology-driven infrastructure layer for global employment.“We are not just building tools,” Reyes Rodriguez added. “We are building the operating system for global workforce management.”About GCE Global SolutionsGCE Global Solutions is a global provider of Employer of Record (EOR), payroll outsourcing, and workforce management solutions, supporting companies across 132+ jurisdictions worldwide with enterprise-grade compliance and scalable operational infrastructure.

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