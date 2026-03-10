Governor Abbott Statement On ExxonMobil Redomiciling In Texas

TEXAS, March 10 - March 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement following ExxonMobil's announcement that they are redomiciling in Texas:

“Freed from the stranglehold of over-regulation, Texas is where global brand leaders thrive and jobs for hardworking Texans grow,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank ExxonMobil for their decision to redomicile in Texas and for their long-standing partnership with our state. With this decision, Texas will further dominate the corporate landscape and ensure our economic growth reaches new heights.”

"Over the past several years, Texas has made a noticeable effort to embrace the business community," said ExxonMobil CEO and Chairman Darren Woods. "In doing so, it has created a policy and regulatory environment that can allow the company to maximize shareholder value. Aligning our legal home with our operating home, in a state that understands our business and has a stake in the company’s success, is important.”

ExxonMobil's decision to shift its legal domicile reflects the strength of Texas and its predictable corporate laws and modern, business‑focused legal system. ExxonMobil, a Fortune 500 and Global 500 company, has deep Texas roots dating back to 1911 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.