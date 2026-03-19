Governor Abbott Appoints Five To Texas Animal Health Commission

TEXAS, March 19 - March 19, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ben Scholz and reappointed Jimmie Ruth Evans, Barret J. Klein, Joe Leathers, and Thomas “Tommy” Oates to the Texas Animal Health Commission for terms set to expire on September 6, 2031. The Commission works to protect and enhance the health of animal populations across the state.

Ben Scholz is the owner and operator of B. Scholz Farms. He is a board member and past chairman for the Texas Wheat Producers Board and is the secretary and treasurer of the National Wheat Foundation. Additionally, he is the president of the Collin County Farm Bureau, chairman of the Collin County Soil and Water Conservation District, president of the Cereal Crops Research Institute, and member of the East Texas A&M University Alumni Ag Advisory Board. Scholz received a Bachelor of Science in Agri-Business from East Texas A&M University.

Jimmie Ruth Evans of San Antonio is a rancher and partner of Wittenburg Ranch. She is a member and past president of the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo and honorary chair of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Additionally, she is a member and past president of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association. Evans received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Texas Tech University.

Barret J. Klein of Boerne is the current owner of Klein Farms and Klein Smoked Meats, LLC. He is a member and former president of the Texas Pork Producers Association. He is a member of the National Spotted Swine Association, International Brangus Breeders Association, and the Texas Brangus Breeders Association. Klein received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University.

Joe Leathers of Guthrie is the president of operations of 6666 Ranch. He is a member of the board of directors of the Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association and a member of its executive committee, member of the board of directors of U.S. CattleTrace, Inc., and a member of the National Ranching Heritage Associations’ Board. Leathers attended Clarendon College.

Thomas “Tommy” Oates of Huntsville is a rancher and former owner of Huntsville Livestock. He is the former president of the Exotic Wildlife Association. Oates attended Sam Houston State University.