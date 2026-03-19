Governor Abbott Reappoints Blair To Public Safety Commission

TEXAS, March 19 - March 19, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Nelda Luce Blair to the Public Safety Commission for a term set to expire on January 1, 2032. The Commission oversees the Texas Department of Public Safety, which enforces laws protecting the public safety and provides for the prevention and detection of crime.

Nelda Luce Blair of The Woodlands is a triple board-certified attorney and CEO of The Blair Law Firm. A fifth generation Texan, she served as a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Economic Development Corporation “Texas One” Board, the University of Houston Board of Regents as chair, and the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and former chair of its regional Grievance Committee. She is president of the Conroe Independent School District Education Foundation and the Humane Society of Montgomery County, member and past board member of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, member and past chair of The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce, and a former member of the Texas Conference for Women Advisory Board. She was chosen as the initial founding chair for both The Woodlands Township and The Woodlands Convention & Visitors Bureau. Her board service included the Center for Houston’s Future, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership, Interfaith of The Woodlands, and Spirit of Texas Bank. She also served by appointment to Baylor’s Truett Theological Seminary Advisory Board, and the Lone Star College System Chancellor’s Advisory Board. Blair received a Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Law, Economics and Sociology from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.