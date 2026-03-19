Governor Abbott Appoints Broom As District Attorney Of The 2nd Judicial District In Cherokee County
TEXAS, March 19 - March 19, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed David Broom as District Attorney of the 2nd Judicial District in Cherokee County for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.
David Broom of Jacksonville is an assistant district attorney for the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the Texas State Bar and the Cherokee County Bar Association. Broom received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from The University of Texas at Tyler and a Juris Doctor from the University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law.
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