HAProxy Ranked #3 Best Web Hosting Software Product in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards

G2 has ranked HAProxy at #3 in the list of Best Web Hosting Software Products for 2026

User-driven recognition highlights HAProxy’s leadership in Load Balancing, WAF, and DDoS Protection for scaling modern web hosting and application delivery.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAProxy Technologies, the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, today announced it has been named the #3 Best Web Hosting Software Product in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards ranking in the top 3 out of 1,461 products evaluated in the category. This prestigious ranking places HAProxy as a top-tier leader in the hosting ecosystem, ahead of major industry peers that include public cloud and CDN providers.

The G2 Best Software Awards are determined by authentic, timely reviews from real users on the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. HAProxy’s #3 rank reflects its consistent leadership across multiple infrastructure categories necessary for modern web hosting, including Load Balancing, Container Networking, DDoS Protection, and Web Application Firewall (WAF).

Earning the #3 spot out of 1,461 products on G2’s Best Web Hosting Software list is a powerful validation of HAProxy’s user-centric approach that delivers category-leading satisfaction scores, simple implementation, and fast ROI. Users value the freedom to deploy anywhere without ecosystem lock-in, the company’s long-term commitment to the open-source community and trusted customer relationships, and HAProxy’s proven market-leading performance and reliability, which makes global scale achievable at low cost on sovereign infrastructure.

"We see large organizations increasingly value performance they control over convenience they rent, and HAProxy’s top-3 rank in the Best Software Awards confirms that,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “As teams build increasingly complex, large-scale applications and APIs, their traffic and security challenges are compounded by vendor disruption, lock-in, and rising prices. We are proud to provide our users the performance, freedom, and stability they need to plan and scale with confidence.”

With almost 700 verified user reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, HAProxy was also awarded several G2 badges in the Winter 2026 Grid® Reports, including Best Results, Best Relationship, and Best Support. These accolades underscore the platform's capabilities and performance, and the team’s dedication to customer success. The company’s support is known for being highly responsive, providing direct access to expert engineers (with no gate-keeping), and pursuing a “whatever-it-takes” approach to resolving issues.

The 2026 ranking signals that HAProxy has become a critical infrastructure choice for any organization with demanding web hosting and application delivery requirements, and particularly those that prefer to build on sovereign infrastructure. By providing a unified platform to manage, secure, and observe application traffic in any environment, HAProxy continues to empower the community and the world’s leading companies and cloud providers alike.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading platforms and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at HAProxy.com.

For questions or comments, please contact press@haproxy.com.

