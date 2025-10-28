City of Morrow Completes Phase One of Its Full Smart City Connectivity Plan

Morrow's city-wide WAN, powered by eCommunity™ Fiber, is complete, setting the foundation for enhanced public safety and pervasive digital connectivity.

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Morrow announced a monumental leap in its smart city evolution with the successful completion of its city-wide Wide Area Network (WAN), powered by eCommunity™ Fiber. This comprehensive, next-generation municipal infrastructure marks the culmination of a visionary partnership, transforming Morrow into a fully integrated, future-ready urban environment.

“This initiative is about making Morrow future-ready. This is not just about improving the technology and efficiencies of city government, but we are on a path to improve connecting our residents, empowering our businesses, and laying the foundation for long-term economic growth,” said Jeff Baker, City Manager of Morrow. “We’re building more than a network—we’re building opportunities for every member of our community.”

This completed WAN converts all of the City’s facilities onto a ubiquitous, high-capacity, dedicated fiber network. The City now has complete unrestricted visibility and control of its data and connectivity among all of its facilities, giving it a robust digital backbone to elevate public safety, optimize city operations, and ensure pervasive community connectivity. The applications of this new network include:

• Enhanced Public Safety: A cornerstone of the network is an advanced public safety ecosystem, integrating citywide cameras, sensors, and critical devices for real-time control and visibility. This lays the groundwork for AI-driven applications like data analytics and automated drone deployment.

• Optimized City Operations: The “closed-loop” fiber network unifies all city facilities, significantly enhancing security and streamlining IT management.

• Community-Wide Digital Inclusion: Building on the success of public Wi-Fi at The District, Morrow will extend free Wi-Fi to key city-owned properties to ensure pervasive digital access for all residents.

• Unprecedented Connectivity: Provides Morrow with unprecedented bandwidth and reliability through a direct connection to a regional internet exchange, offering affordable 10G to 100G+ dedicated internet, robust disaster recovery, and seamless hybrid-cloud integration.

This project is a shining example of how an open-access or carrier neutral network efficiently enables a truly intelligent urban infrastructure. This achievement solidifies Morrow's position as a frontrunner in municipal technology and underscores eCommunity™ Fiber's expertise in deploying scalable and impactful smart city solutions. The city is now poised to continuously evolve, adapting to future technological advancements and delivering unparalleled services to its residents and businesses.

About Morrow

Morrow, a dynamic city in Clayton County, Georgia, is at the forefront of smart city development. The city’s revitalization efforts, including The District at Southlake Mall, are creating a vibrant, mixed-use community blending retail, dining, and entertainment options, while building a digitally inclusive future for its residents.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is a leading open-access fiber network provider dedicated to delivering future-proof connectivity to underserved and unserved communities across the USA. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, eCommunity™ Fiber empowers communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century.

