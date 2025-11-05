eCommunity™ Fiber Offers Free Internet Service to Fort Gordon On-Post Housing Residents for the Rest of 2025

Military Families Connected to New Fiber Network Can Now Access High-Speed Internet at No Charge Through Year-End*

FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, a leading open-access fiber network provider, announced a major initiative to support military families at Fort Gordon by offering free high-speed internet service for the remainder of 2025 to all eligible on-post housing residents.

This promotional program launches on the heels of the successful activation of eCommunity™ Fiber’s new fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network across the installation. The offer provides military residents with access to gigabit-plus internet speeds at zero cost for the rest of the calendar year, significantly enhancing their quality of life with superior connectivity for essential services like tele-education, telemedicine, and keeping in touch with deployed loved ones.

This is more than a network upgrade; it's a commitment to the service members and their families who call Fort Gordon home. By offering free service through the end of the year, eCommunity™ Fiber is ensuring that every family can immediately benefit from the reliable, high-speed connection they deserve, reinforcing the company’s mission to eliminate the digital divide in the military community.

A Commitment to Military Readiness and Well-being

The eCommunity™ Fiber network at Fort Gordon provides a carrier-neutral model, giving residents the "Power of Choice" among multiple internet service providers (ISPs).

• Zero Cost, Zero Obligation: The promotion requires no long-term contract and includes free installation.

• Fiber Service: At every speed level, customers receive symmetric low-latency internet dedicated solely to the Base, increasing reliability of uptime tremendously.

• Enhanced Quality of Life: Supports multiple devices for gaming, high-definition streaming, secure remote work, and simultaneous video calls without lag.

Reliable, fast internet has moved from a convenience to a necessity for military readiness and morale. This initiative from eCommunity™ Fiber directly supports the well-being of the community, ensuring the families have the necessary tools to navigate modern military life without the financial burden, particularly during the upcoming holiday season.

Eligible Fort Gordon residents can sign up and take advantage of free internet offers through December 31, 2025, by visiting www.ecommunitymilitary.com

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is the public-facing brand of A2D, Inc., a leading open-access fiber network provider dedicated to promoting digital inclusion across the United States. By investing in cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, eCommunity™ Fiber empowers military and underserved communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century.

