TuxCare To Present QCon London 2026 Session on Operating Open Source at Scale

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that a TuxCare expert is slated to speak at QCon London 2026, one of the world’s leading conferences for senior software engineers, architects, and technical leaders, taking place March 16–18 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.At 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 in the Westminster room, Ari Kärkkäinen, enterprise account executive at TuxCare, is scheduled to present a talk titled “Engineering for the Long Haul: Operating Open Source at Scale.” For full information on the session, visit https://qconlondon.com/speakers/akarkkainentuxcarecom The talk will discuss how open-source software powers the world’s most innovative enterprises, yet keeping it secure, compliant and reliable over the long haul is where complexity (and unexpected risk) quietly creeps in. Kärkkäinen will explore the challenges organizations face when working with open-source technologies that often have short lifecycles and require frequent upgrades. Attendees can walk away with the beginnings of a practical playbook for extending the useful life of open-source software – helping to keep systems secure, audits calm, and engineers focused on building what’s next rather than maintaining what’s old.Attendees will learn how TuxCare solutions, including rebootless patching, end-of-life security updates, noise-free vulnerability scanning, and enterprise support for community operating systems, enable enterprises to run open-source software with confidence, even when the calendar, the threat landscape, or upstream support say otherwise.TuxCare will also exhibit at the show. For detailed information on the QCon London 2026 event, visit: https://qconlondon.com/ About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.