TuxCare KernelCare Now Supported By the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that the Tenable One Exposure Management platform now detects TuxCare’s KernelCare rebootless patching for enterprises.The new support for KernelCare allows TuxCare customers using Tenable One to secure their attack surface with confidence – enabling Tenable to detect the fully patched kernels and fixed vulnerabilities already addressed by KernelCare.TuxCare’s KernelCare enables organizations to automatically apply critical Linux kernel security patches in real time without requiring system reboots or maintenance windows, helping enterprises maintain continuous uptime while staying protected against vulnerabilities. It supports major enterprise Linux distributions and a wide range of kernel versions, making it well suited for heterogeneous, large-scale environments. The solution provides centralized control over patch deployment, including staged rollouts, custom policies, and support for restricted or air-gapped networks, allowing security teams to balance risk and operational stability.As the world’s leading AI-powered exposure management platform, Tenable One radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to isolate and eradicate priority cyber exposures from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between.“Tenable’s alliance with industry partners is industry collaboration at its best,” said Bob Huber, Chief Security Officer at Tenable. “In the AI era, the time to exploitation following disclosure is nearly nonexistent. Arming customers with the ability to mitigate and prevent risk with zero latency is a game-changing advantage over cyberattackers. Instead of frenzied actions to understand the impact, security teams can breathe easy knowing we’ve done the heavy lifting.”“We’re extremely pleased to see this added convenience brought to organizations that turn to both KernelCare and Tenable for maximizing their security posture,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “This new support within Tenable further illustrates the power of combining these leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. By significantly reducing the exposure window for known CVEs, KernelCare consistently helps organizations maintain security, meet compliance requirements, and minimize the operational burden traditionally associated with kernel patching, all while scaling easily across thousands of systems.”Tenable also currently supports scanning TuxCare’s AlmaLinux OS 9 STIG and CIS benchmarks for compliance and work is underway to soon add support for accurately scanning TuxCare’s AlmaLinux Extended Security Updates product.For more information on TuxCare’s KernelCare, visit:For more information on Tenable One, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

