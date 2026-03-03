TuxCare To Feature Extended Lifecycle Support and KernelCare Solutions At Devnexus 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it will exhibit at Devnexus , the largest and longest-running Java ecosystem conference in the country, taking place March 4-6 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.Enterprise Linux Support (ELS) for Open Source SoftwareLocated in booth #29, TuxCare will feature their newly expanded Enterprise Linux Support (ELS) for Open Source Software, giving attendees an opportunity to explore how organizations can maintain security and stability well beyond the end of upstream vendor support. The offering delivers comprehensive, long-term protection across the full open-source software stack, covering a broad and continually growing range of projects, libraries and runtimes.ELS for OSS is built to surface and resolve risks where traditional tools fall short. By automating continuous CVE discovery and integrating remediation directly into patching workflows, the solution uncovers vulnerabilities hidden deep within layered dependencies and complex supply chains. This enables teams to reduce exposure across their environments without slowing development or operations.Attendees will be able to see firsthand how ELS for OSS fits cleanly into existing infrastructure, helping security and IT teams accelerate response times, reduce patching complexity, and meet compliance requirements with less manual effort. Backed by expert support across KernelCare, LibCare, and the broader TuxCare portfolio, the solution delivers timely, actionable intelligence that allows teams to stay secure while keeping focus on business-critical initiatives.For more information on TuxCare’s ELS for Open Source Software, visit: https://tuxcare.com/endless-lifecycle-support KernelCare EnterpriseAlso showcased in Tuxcare’s booth, KernelCare Enterprise delivers automated, rebootless live patching for the Linux kernel, allowing organizations to apply critical updates without taking systems offline. By preserving uptime while minimizing operational disruption, the solution helps teams reduce risk without sacrificing availability. Supporting a broad range of Linux distributions, KernelCare seamlessly automates patch retrieval, validation, and deployment to rapidly address CVEs – a critical advantage for sustaining performance and reliability in high-performance computing (HPC) environments.For more information on KernelCare Enterprise, visit: https://tuxcare.com/enterprise-live-patching-services/kernelcare-enterprise About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

