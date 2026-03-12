a2b Fulfillment Achieves Milestone Safety Rating, Underscoring Operational Excellence

a2b Fulfillment

GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- a2b Fulfillment, a leading provider of order fulfillment and logistics services, today announced a significant achievement in workplace safety. The company has earned a Workers' Compensation Experience Modification Rate (MOD) of 0.86 for the upcoming insurance year, which begins July 1, 2026.The achievement is the result of a consistent, three-year downward trend in the company's MOD, highlighting a sustained commitment to creating a safe work environment for all employees.The sub-1.0 MOD is a direct reflection of a2b Fulfillment's robust safety programs and the high level of safety awareness across the organization. This accomplishment not only reduces direct operational costs but also serves as a key indicator of overall operational excellence. Strong safety performance is widely recognized as a marker for efficient, well-managed operations, which has positive implications for the company's sales and marketing efforts.Achieving a MOD rate below 1.0 is a significant goal within the human resources and risk management fields, and this success underscores the effectiveness of the team's strategy and execution.“Our MOD achievement is more than just a number, it’s a testament to the diligence, care, and commitment every member of our team brings to work each day,” said Ayal Latz, CEO of a2b Fulfillment. “Not only does this reflect our focus on safety and well-being, but it directly contributes to our operational excellence and supports our long-term growth. I am incredibly proud of the effort and teamwork that made this possible.”About a2b Fulfillment a2b Fulfillment is a third-party logistics provider specializing in order fulfillment, warehousing, and value-added services for a wide range of businesses. With a focus on technology, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, a2b helps clients streamline their supply chain operations from warehousing to final delivery.Media Contact:Media Contact: Sarah SmithPhone: 706-454-0195 Ext 2160Email: marketing@a2bf.com

