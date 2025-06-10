a2b Fulfillment Honored with Utah Patriot Partner Certificate for Exceptional Support of Veterans and Service Members

a2b Fulfillment receiving the UT Partner Program Certificate Award

GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- a2b Fulfillment announced today that it is the recipient of the prestigious Utah Patriot Partner (UPP) Certificate in recognition of its exemplary commitment to supporting our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families.“We are truly humbled to be the recipient of the Utah Patriot Partner Certificate. Supporting our military, veterans, and their families is our way of honoring their service and sacrifice to our nation,” said Ayal Latz, CEO and President of a2b Fulfillment. “We are committed to partnering with the Department of Workforce Services to aid service members with their transition to civilian life by providing career-oriented jobs in the fast-growing industry of third-party logistics.”a2b Fulfillment has long been dedicated to employing and empowering veterans, military service members, and their spouses. Through flexible work arrangements for deployed employees and active participation in community military initiatives, the company strongly believes in being a powerful example of how businesses can lead with purpose and patriotism.The Utah Patriot Partner program recognizes businesses that go above and beyond in supporting military-connected individuals through hiring practices, workplace flexibility, and community engagement. a2b Fulfillment’s recognition underscores its role as a leader in fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for those who have served.“We are honored to present a2b Fulfillment with the Utah Patriot Partner Certificate,” said Lawrence Lopez, Workforce Department Specialist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Their commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for veterans and service members reflects the values of service and community that strengthen our state and nation.”For more information about the Utah Patriot Partner program is available from the Department of Workforce Services at http://jobs.utah.gov/ For more information about a2b Fulfillment, visit https://www.a2bfulfillment.com/ About a2b Fulfillmenta2b Fulfillment is a leading provider of order fulfillment, logistics, and warehousing services, dedicated to delivering efficient, scalable solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, a2b Fulfillment empowers its clients to thrive in a competitive marketplace.Media Contact:Sarah Smith(706) 454-0195 Ext 2160marketing@a2bf.com###

