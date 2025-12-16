a2b Fulfillment's Kris Hoyt Named a 2025 Top CHRO Voice in Logistics by Traba

Kris Hoyt, VP of HR at a2b Fulfillment a2b Fulfillment

GREENSBORO, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- a2b Fulfillment is proud to announce that Kris Hoyt, Vice President of Human Resources, has been recognized as one of the 2025 Top CHRO Voices in Logistics by Traba. This honor spotlights HR leaders who are building high-caliber teams and shaping the future of workforce planning within the logistics industry.The selection process for the Top CHRO Voices list involved a combination of peer nominations and comprehensive industry research. Honorees were chosen based on their demonstrated excellence in three key areas: building exceptional teams, exhibiting industry thought leadership, and embracing innovation. This award highlights the critical role of human resources professionals in driving progress and efficiency in logistics."Working closely with HR professionals since I started Traba, my team felt there was a serious gap in celebrating the innovative work of people leaders who are transforming American logistics," said Mike Shebat, Founder and CEO of Traba. "The goal of the 2025 Top CHRO Voices in Logistics list is to spotlight the HR leaders building high-caliber teams while shaping the narrative around the future of workforce planning."Kris Hoyt's leadership has been instrumental in developing a dynamic and skilled workforce at a2b Fulfillment. Her focus on innovative HR strategies and fostering a culture of excellence has significantly contributed to the company's success and its ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the fulfillment industry."I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Traba and to be included among such a distinguished group of my peers," said Kris Hoyt. "This award is a reflection of our entire team's commitment to building a supportive and forward-thinking workplace. We will continue to focus on innovative workforce planning and developing the talent that drives our industry forward."This recognition underscores a2b Fulfillment’s dedication to fostering leadership and innovation across all facets of its operations. The company remains committed to excellence in logistics, powered by a team of dedicated and forward-thinking professionals.About a2b Fulfillmenta2b Fulfillment is a third-party logistics provider specializing in order fulfillment and value-added services for direct-to-consumer and business-to-business clients. With a focus on technology, flexibility, and customer satisfaction, a2b provides scalable solutions that help businesses grow.Media Contact: Sarah SmithPhone: 706-454-0195 Ext 2160Email: marketing@a2bf.com

