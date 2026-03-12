Kristin Atherton Named Best Fiction Narrator

Actor receives 2026 Audie Award for her narration of RBmedia audiobook “Outlander”

Stepping into a world so cherished by listeners comes with tremendous expectations, and Kristin delivered a truly masterful performance.” — Troy Juliar

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that stage, screen, and voice actor Kristin Atherton has won the 2026 Audie Award for Best Fiction Narrator. She earned the award for her solo performance of RBmedia’s audiobook edition of “ Outlander ” by Diana Gabaldon.Published by RBmedia’s Recorded Books brand, the newly recorded audiobook edition offers a fresh performance of the internationally bestselling novel—a sweeping historical saga of time travel, war, and romance that captivated millions worldwide and inspired the hit STARZ television series. Atherton portrays leading character Jenny Murray in Season 7.With hundreds of audiobooks to her credit, Atherton has earned multiple voice acting honors. She narrates RBmedia’s new audiobook editions of the entire Outlander series. The first six audiobooks are available now, with the remaining titles—including the highly anticipated tenth and final installment—forthcoming.Atherton said, “I am honestly beyond humbled to have received the Audie Award for Best Fiction Narrator for ‘Outlander.’ After listening to the eloquence and passion of my fellow narrators at the awards ceremony—not to mention the incredible producers, authors, and champions of the audio industry who all spoke so eloquently about the importance of our industry—I feel doubly so. I know I stand on the shoulders of giants; not least the genius that is Diana Gabaldon, whose words make my job easy, the whole team at RBmedia, to whom I could not be more grateful for this extraordinary opportunity, my peers in the world of audiobook narration, who inspire me every time I put in my earphones, and of course the Outlander fanbase whose passion and support mean the absolute universe to me.”“Outlander is one of the most beloved series in publishing, with an extraordinarily devoted fan base,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “Stepping into a world so cherished by listeners comes with tremendous expectations, and Kristin delivered a truly masterful performance. She brought depth, emotional nuance, and authenticity to every moment, and this Audie recognition is incredibly well deserved.”Presented by the Audio Publishers Association, the Audie Awards is the premier awards program in the US recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. In addition to “Outlander,” RBmedia also had six other 2026 Audie Awards finalists, including Audiobook of the Year nominee “Shield of Sparrows” by Devney Perry, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Jason Clarke.RBmedia’s Audie Award winner and finalists are available on major audiobook retail and library platforms.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 100,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, Libro.fm, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

