Book Resumes Hosted by the VERSO ILS SaaS Library Catalog Management Solution

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management, resource sharing, and digital preservation solutions for archives, libraries, and museums, today announced their support of the Unite Against Book Bans Book Résumés initiative, in conjunction with the American Library Association (ALA). Soutron Global is hosting the Book Resumes catalog collection using their SaaS-based VERSO ILS . VERSO will be used to catalog the Book Resume collection, which can be accessed here: https://bookresume.agverso.com/home?cid=bookresume&lid=bookresume Book Résumés Support Collection Development:Book Résumés are designed to support collection development, reader advisory, and informed decision-making. They provide librarians with concise, factual descriptions that can be integrated into catalogs or accessed independently. Initially available in PDF format, a book résumé PDF contains synopsis, reviews, awards, accolades, and links to resources and relevant media - resources that professionally trained librarians and educators use when they select books.Collaborative Initiative Backed by ALA, ARSL, COSLA, CALA, DPLA, and Major Publishers:In addition to Auto-Graphics and the American Library Association (ALA), other companies involved in this initiative includes the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL), the Chief Officers of State Library Agencies (COSLA), the Chinese American Librarians Association (CALA), the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA), along with Soutron Global clients HarperCollins Publishers and Penguin Random House (UK), in addition to nearly 300 other leading library, author, and book publishing organizations.Dedicated VERSO Database Makes Book Résumés Searchable, Filterable, and Copy‑Catalog Ready:Now, with support from Auto-Graphics, a Soutron Global company which provides a variety of SaaS solutions for public libraries, a dedicated VERSO ILS database will host the PDF’s directly, linking each PDF résumé to its corresponding MARC record, making the banned book resumes fully searchable and filterable through a live library catalog interface. Libraries will be able to Copy Catalog banned book titles into their collections, as part of their mission to improve access to titles that promote intellectual freedom.MARC Record Integration Enhances Discoverability and Cataloging Flexibility:Adding the MARC record to the Book Resume has several advantages for libraries, helping them to provide better services to teachers, parents, and community members, teachers, and parents, to provide enhanced discoverability through catalog search, facets, and filters, providing copy cataloging and record enhancement functionality.VERSO ILS Offers Z39.50 and API Support for Seamless System Interoperability:The VERSO ILS supports PDF attachments and Z-target exposure, which offer libraries better integration potential via existing Z39.50 targets or API endpoints to pull Book Résumé MARC records into their own systems. The library may merge or overlay the Book Résumé record with an existing bibliographic record. Local holdings, item records, and local cataloging practices are preserved according to local merge rules.Libraries Can Enrich Existing Bibliographic Records or Link Directly to the Public Catalog:This approach allows libraries to enrich existing records with Book Résumé content without replacing core bibliographic data. Libraries that prefer not to integrate MARC records may instead link directly to the Book Résumé public catalog from their website, guides, or internal resources. This option provides immediate access to Book Résumé content with no local system configuration required. Libraries may choose the approach that best fits their technical capacity and workflows—either deep catalog integration via Z39.50 or simple linking for rapid access.Soutron Global Reinforces Commitment to Intellectual Freedom:“This partnership enables Soutron Global’s LMS VERSO to support libraries in a concrete, meaningful way by providing ready access to a database that details each title’s significant educational value,” states Brad Flasher, CEO of Soutron Global. “We are happy to have the opportunity to reinforce our commitment to the library community and support intellectual freedom.”Access the VERSO Book Resumes Catalog here: https://bookresume.agverso.com/home?cid=bookresume&lid=bookresume Learn more about the Book Résumé initiative: https://bookresumes.uniteagainstbookbans.org/ Learn more about Soutron Global and Auto-Graphic's VERSO ILS software: https://www.soutron.com/en_us/products/auto-graphics-verso-integrated-library-system/ About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and digital preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, Soutron Global empowers organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our SaaS solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets, print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 5 decades, Soutron Global companies are recognized for their innovative software solutions created by embracing client challenges and partnering with them to develop new solutions.

