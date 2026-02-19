Rochester Electronics Accelerates Digital Transformation of Manufacturing Archives with Soutron Corporate Archive SaaS

Soutron Global Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management, resource sharing, and digital preservation solutions for archives, libraries, and museums, today announced an archives success story in partnership with Rochester Electronics. The collaboration highlights a transformative enterprise-wide project that has successfully digitized decades of records, effectively eliminating archival debt while streamlining IP traceability documentation across Rochester’s global manufacturing operations, improving the speed and accuracy of provenance verification across its manufacturing operations.The project, led by Rochester’s Archive Services Department, focused on securing the provenance of EOL (End-of-Life) semiconductors. By migrating more than 2.5 million legacy entries into the Soutron Corporate Archive SaaS platform, the team replaced fragmented paper systems and legacy databases with a centralized, high-performance digital environment.Powered by the Soutron Corporate Archive SaaS platform, the initiative:• Strengthened metadata governance• Established and improved internal technical communication standards• Improved IP findability with accelerated search accuracy• Reduced operational delays previously caused by fragmented records stored across paper boxes, filing cabinet systems, legacy databases, and multiple network drives.“Soutron’s archives platform and support services provided what we needed to digitize decades of documentation into a centralized database that increased Rochester IP findability,” states Meghan Turney, MLIS, Archives Supervisor at Rochester Electronics. "I can't say enough good things about Soutron, and highly recommend them."By leveraging Soutron’s corporate archive solution , Rochester Electronics has reduced operational delays and mitigated risk associated with having to “no bid” projects that were previously caused by siloed records. The team was also able to quantify the immense cost savings of maintaining these digitized assets in-house.“The Rochester Electronics project is indicative of the types of archiving projects we are seeing more often.” states Brad Frasher, CEO of Soutron Global. “The need for easier searchability, and the long-term savings that would be achieved by digitizing all of their physical records. Meghan recognized this, rallied her troops, and completed their digital archive mission!”Access the full success story detailing the project’s strategy, workflows, performance metrics, and lessons learned here: Read the full Rochester Electronics Digital Transformation StoryLearn more about how Rochester Electronics has used the Soutron Archive Thesuarus to standardize internal technical communications and how implementing the Soutron End-User Submission facility has shortened archival workflows, access their Case Study here: Rochester Electronics Transforms Internal Content Management with Soutron Archive.About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and digital preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, we empower organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our SaaS solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets, print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 5 decades, Soutron Global is recognized for its innovative software solutions created by embracing client challenges and partnering with them to develop new solutions.

