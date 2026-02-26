Maryland Public Libraries Choose Auto-Graphic's SHAREit to Power Marina, Maryland’s Statewide Interlibrary Loan Network

Soutron Global Logo



SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maryland State Library Resource Center (SLRC) and Auto-Graphics, a Soutron Global company, announce the selection of SHAREit , North America’s most popular resource sharing system, as the underlying technology to power Maryland's statewide Interlibrary Loan (ILL) network, Marina. Funding for this critical project is provided by the State of Maryland and is administered by the Maryland State Library Agency (MSLA), highlighting the state's commitment to robust and equitable library services."We are honored that SLRC has once again chosen Auto-Graphics to power interlibrary loan services," states Albert Flores, Account Executive, Auto-Graphics (a Soutron Global company). "Over 30 years ago, Auto-Graphics solutions helped Maryland innovate and facilitate statewide ILL transactions, and we are gratified that they have once again chosen our standards based ILL technology to partner with.”What Marina users can expect with SHAREit:• Cost Control and Automation• One unified search across member catalogs so patrons can seamlessly discover and request circulating items.• Scalable efficiency designed to support statewide operations consistently and cost-effectively.Plus Universal Workflow Support:• Flexible configuration capabilities to meet the diverse operational workflows and service needs across Maryland’s public library network.• ILS-agnostic integration to minimize disruption and maximize efficiency across every participating institution."Every library we support works differently, and it is important that SHAREit sustain and improve each library's unique workflow,” states Paula Cristina da Fraga Maciel, Operations Manager for the Collections & Access Services Division of SLRC.About Extended Borrowing Beyond Maryland State BordersSHAREit provides exclusive access to SHAREit’s Inter-System Sharing Initiative (ISSI). Maryland public libraries will have the choice to connect to a nationwide network of approximately 900 participating libraries."We are excited about the potential of expanding access to physical resources for Maryland library customers,” states Paula.“We are committed to providing a flexible, powerful, ISO standards-based ILL platform that adapts to complex resource-sharing needs,” states Brad Frasher, CEO of Soutron Global. “The goal of our ISSI initiative is to increase the size of the network to create more flexibility, provide better access at a more cost-effective rate. This partnership will ensure that all of Maryland's public libraries can participate effectively and deliver exceptional service to their customers."About the State Library Resource CenterThe Maryland State Library Resource Center (SLRC) serves as the State Library for Maryland and is housed at the Central Library of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore City. In partnership with state partners, the SLRC provides cooperative, cost-effective, and comprehensive resources and services that strengthen Maryland’s public library network and support library professionals and the communities they serve.About Auto-Graphic’s SHAREitSHAREit is now utilized by 17 U.S. states, the Canadian province of British Columbia, and other consortia. SHAREit’s ILL management solution has led the industry in online-based resource sharing since 1984, reducing manual workflows while increasing request fulfillment efficiency. Designed for consortia, statewide systems, and individual libraries alike, SHAREit offers advanced automation, robust customization, and unparalleled scalability in interlibrary resource sharing. Auto-Graphics is now a Soutron Global company.About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and digital preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, Soutron Global empowers organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our SaaS solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets, print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 5 decades, Soutron Global companies are recognized for their innovative software solutions created by embracing client challenges and partnering with them to develop new solutions.

