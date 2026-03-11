Fenris Expands Insurance Data Infrastructure with MCP Server for AI Integrations

Jay Bourland, Fenris CTO

New architecture enables AI agents and automation systems to securely access Fenris insurance intelligence through unified protocols

Agentic AI proxies or action-capable assistants are becoming part of everyday insurance workflows, but without real-time customer, household, vehicle, or property data, they’re only guessing.” — Jay Bourland, Fenris CTO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenris, a leading provider of real-time insurance data and predictive intelligence, today announced the launch of its MCP Server, a new infrastructure layer enabling AI-driven systems and automation platforms to securely access Fenris intelligence through open standards.

As insurers accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) agents, copilots, chatbots, and voice assistants, these systems must connect to verified data sources to deliver meaningful insights. Yet, insurance information remains fragmented across quoting platforms, policy systems, and third-party APIs—creating gaps that hinder automated decision-making.

The Fenris MCP Server solves this by adopting the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an emerging standard that allows AI systems to retrieve and exchange data securely across enterprise environments. This unified approach gives AI agents direct access to Fenris data—eliminating unreliable sources, manual lookups, and custom integrations.

“With MCP Server, we’re bridging the gap between AI and quality insurance intelligence,” said Jay Bourland, CTO of Fenris. “Agentic AI proxies or action-capable assistants are becoming part of everyday insurance workflows, but without real, current data about the customer, household, vehicle, or property involved, they’re only guessing. The MCP Server allows those systems to retrieve Fenris intelligence so they can support real insurance decisions, not just generate responses."

Fenris’ MCP Server architecture provides standardized access to enrichment and predictive intelligence services, and supporting workflows, including intake, quoting, underwriting triage, lead routing, and renewal outreach. Insurers, MGAs, and distribution platforms can now embed data-driven automation without building custom data pipelines.

Fenris intelligence currently supports tens of millions of insurance transactions annually, delivering real-time insights on individuals, households, vehicles, properties, and businesses. Clients use Fenris APIs to improve intake accuracy, accelerate underwriting, and prioritize opportunities earlier in the customer journey.

By extending its infrastructure with MCP Server capabilities, Fenris is solidifying its role as the data access layer for AI in insurance, enabling developers and enterprises to connect modern automation tools with live, trusted intelligence.

“AI is reshaping insurance operations,” said Jen Linton, Fenris CEO. “Our mission is to ensure those systems operate on a foundation of real-time, accurate data for the best outcomes.”

Legal Disclaimer:

