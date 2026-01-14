Fenris and Momentum AMP Partner to Offer Real-Time Data Enrichment

Jennifer Linton, CEO of Fenris Fenris logo

When embedded into the Momentum AMP Toolbox, Fenris’ Customer 360 and Property Data give agents instant insights from existing policies.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenris, a leading provider of predictive data and data enrichment solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Momentum AMP, the growth platform purpose-built for independent insurance agencies.

Through this partnership, Momentum AMP agencies gain seamless access to Fenris’ Customer 360 and Property Data solutions within the Toolbox. New leads sourced from TrustedChoice.com will be automatically enriched with verified household and property insights, empowering agents to prefill applications, reduce data entry, and instantly identify high-potential prospects.

“Independent agencies succeed when they can work faster, smarter, and with greater confidence,” said Jennifer Linton, CEO of Fenris. “Partnering with Momentum AMP brings our enrichment data directly into the tools agents already use, helping them focus on the right leads and policyholder interaction for optimized growth opportunity.”

Agents will also be able to pull Fenris data on existing books of business, unlocking powerful cross-sell and renewal opportunities. By embedding real-time data at the point of quote, Fenris and Momentum AMP are helping agencies boost efficiency, close rates, and revenue growth without adding operational complexity.

“Our mission is to give independent agencies the tools they need to grow on their own terms,” said Michael Lebor, president of Momentum AMP. “With Fenris’ enrichment data embedded into our Toolbox , our users can instantly unlock actionable insights on every lead and policy, fueling better conversations, faster quoting, and stronger customer relationships.”

Fenris’ accelerates insurance distribution with real-time data and predictive insights. This will effectively support Momentum AMP’s vision to transform how independent agencies grow, compete, and thrive.

About Fenris

Fenris is a leading provider of real-time data enrichment and predictive AI solutions built for insurance distribution. From the first glimpse of a lead through in-journey quoting to in-force retention, Fenris delivers adaptive models and continuously refreshed data that help insurers accelerate growth, improve efficiency, and reduce risk. Trusted by leading insurers and insurtechs, Fenris enables smarter decisions at every stage of the insurance lifecycle. For more information about Fenris, please visit www.fenrisd.com

About Momentum AMP

Momentum AMP is the growth platform built for independent insurance agencies, combining agency management, sales enablement, and marketing automation tools into a single seamless platform. Designed to help agencies scale faster, Momentum AMP equips producers with the data, workflows, and automation they need to drive sustainable growth and deliver modern customer experiences. For more information about Momentum AMP, please visit www.momentumamp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

