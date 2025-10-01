Fenris Expands Property Data Suite

Jennifer Linton, CEO of Fenris

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenris, a leader in predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time data enrichment solutions for insurance, today announced and expansion of its Property Data Suite, addressing the demand for real-time insights, to deliver comprehensive, accurate, and scalable property intelligence to insurers.

The Property Data Suite includes comprehensive property details (such as square footage and year built), hazards and perils (such as wind, wildfire, and flood), and replacement cost estimates to augment risk assessment and selection for residential and commercial properties across all 50 states. With more than 500 property-related data points associated with any U.S. address, parcel, or geolocation, Fenris gives insurers the critical intelligence needed to power quoting, underwriting, cross-selling, and retention workflows.

“Property data has always been central to insurance, but insurers and MGAs have long been forced to piece together fragmented or stale sources,” said Jennifer Linton, CEO of Fenris. “The enhanced Suite offers our property data across three API services, fully supporting clients in tailoring use to their needs. Further, we incorporate the information as features in our predictive AI solutions, giving insurers a single, trusted source of property intelligence, delivered in real time and designed to adapt as markets change.”

Enhancements to the Property Data Suite include:

• Over 159 million records across unique data points

• Increased match accuracy

• Improved hazards and perils data

• Detailed valuation and replacement cost estimates

• Extended diagnostic insights

• <1 second response times

Further, the Property Details API, which can also be searched by Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN), deciphers owner information to disambiguate properties, and can remove vacant or unimproved parcels from ambiguous responses, improving precision, especially in commercial lines.

At the top of the funnel, the Property Data Suite delivers predictive insights which help insurers and distributors determine whether leads meet underwriting criteria and route them appropriately. During quoting, property attributes, hazard indicators, and replacement cost estimates reduce manual entry and improve accuracy. Via robust APIs, the data can also be threaded into agent portals, digital applications, and partner platforms to support embedded insurance and product bundling, such as combining home and auto or pairing mortgage protection with homeowners coverage. In commercial insurance, the Property Details Service integrates property data with business applications to strengthen underwriting and risk evaluation.

By expanding its Property Data Suite, Fenris is setting a new benchmark for property intelligence in insurance, combining speed, depth, and adaptability. This data foundation enables insurers, managing general agencies (MGAs), and distributors to make faster, smarter decisions at scale.

