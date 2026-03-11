Centre Technologies Acquires IT Managed Services From IT First Equipment Co.

Centre Technologies announced today the expansion of its Dallas presence through the acquisition of Managed Services customers from IT First Equipment Co.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managed Services customers transitioning from IT First will now benefit from Centre’s comprehensive suite of services, including enhanced cybersecurity, cloud modernization, strategic IT consulting, and 24/7 U.S.‑based support while still enjoying the familiar, relationship‑driven service they value today.This strategic addition strengthens Centre’s growing footprint in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and aligns with the company’s mission to bring enterprise‑grade IT solutions with a personalized, local touch to businesses across the region.“Dallas continues to be one of the fastest‑growing business hubs in the country, and we are excited to welcome this new group of employees and customers to Centre,” said Chris Pace, CEO and Founder of Centre Technologies . “These organizations will have a partner who brings the right balance of enterprise expertise, local presence, and personalized support. By integrating these customers into Centre’s ecosystem, we’re able to deliver stronger security, increased scalability, and a true long‑term IT partnership they can rely on.”“IT First Equipment Company has been servicing clients in the technology industry for over 50 years, and it was critical that we found a home for our MSP clients with a firm that closely aligned our principles,” said Susan Arnold, President and Owner of IT First Equipment Company. “My people have done an excellent job of maintaining long and fruitful relationships with our clients and I wanted a vibrant and exciting place for them to land. I think we achieved that with Centre Technologies. IT First is looking forward to seeing the growth of Centre Technologies in the Dallas area and congratulates them on this acquisition.”Centre acquired the Managed Services division of IT First. The addition of its Managed Services customers enhances Centre’s ability to meet the increasing technology needs of Dallas‑area organizations.“Our team is passionate about delivering real outcomes for customers,” Chris Pace added. “As we continue expanding across Texas and Oklahoma, we remain committed to providing an enterprise experience with a personal touch. We’re excited to welcome these new customers and look forward to supporting their businesses for years to come.”

