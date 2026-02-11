CRN's 2026 MSP 500 List Features Centre Technologies in the Pioneer 250

Texas IT company, Centre Technologies, has been recognized by the 2025 CRN MSP 500 in the Pioneer 250 category.

As we look ahead, we’re committed to delivering trusted, local IT services that help our communities stay secure, connected, and prepared for the future.” — Chris Pace CEO and Founder, Centre Technologies

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centre Technologies has been featured on the MSP 500 List in 2016, 2019-2025. 2026 marks its sixth consecutive listing. Through this rewarding recognition, Centre Technologies has been acknowledged for its game-changing, forward-thinking cloud and cybersecurity strategies that are changing the landscape of the IT channel. Centre has helped businesses in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, San Antonio, and Tulsa, OK to boost operational efficiency, improve IT investments, and innovate IT solutions that promote exponential growth in whatever businesses need to accomplish their goal. They are proud to offer managed, cloud, cybersecurity, IT consulting, and Microsoft Dynamics support.Chris Pace, CEO of Centre Technologies says, ""We're heading into another exciting chapter for us where we're chasing growth, deeper community roots, and expanding the ways we support businesses through technology. As we look ahead, we’re committed to delivering trusted, local IT services that help our communities stay secure, connected, and prepared for the future.”Managed Service Providers are at the core of success for businesses worldwide. Without these pivotal services, much of the world's primary needs would not be met. Centre Technologies is proud to be recognized for providing those distinguished services.CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 List is separated into three categories: The Security 100, the Pioneer 250, and the Elite 150. The Security 100 list highlights MSPs with expertise in cloud-based security services. The Pioneer 250 list recognizes businesses that have built their business model around providing managed services to the SMB market. The Elite 150 list highlights businesses that have an extensive managed services portfolio . This includes both on-premises and off-premises capabilities built for both midmarket and enterprise customers.In order to provide premier solutions Centre employs quality tools including, but not limited to, Microsoft Copilot , Backup and Disaster Recovery, Proactive Vulnerability Scanning, and in Microsoft Dynamics with Power BI offerings. Centre remains passionate about delivering an enterprise-grade experience with personalized service and a local touch to businesses across the SMB space in Texas and the surrounding areas.For more information on Centre Technologies and its technology solutions and IT services, visit the website. The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2026 issue of CRN and online.

