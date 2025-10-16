Centre Technologies Acquires Dallefeld Consulting, Strengthening Dynamics 365 Expertise

Centre Technologies has acquired Microsoft MVP, Dallefeld Consulting, a leading Business Central consulting and support firm.

I look forward to leveraging my Business Central expertise to deliver transformative solutions with a great team. Our goal is to elevate our clients through thoughtful, technology-driven support.” — Kim Dallefeld, Founder of Dallefeld Consulting

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centre Technologies , Texas’ premier full-service IT consulting and managed services provider, has acquired Microsoft MVP, Dallefeld Consulting , a leading Business Central consulting and support firm. This acquisition expands Centre’s capabilities in delivering customized business application solutions and reinforces its commitment to customer-centric innovation.Founded by Kim Dallefeld, a Microsoft MVP, MCT, and seasoned Business Central consultant, Dallefeld Consulting has earned a reputation for delivering transformative Dynamics 365 Business Central solutions to small and midsize businesses across the country. The acquisition brings Kim and her team of expert contractors into Centre’s growing portfolio of business application services."I'm beyond excited to join Centre Technologies—a company that shares my passion for innovation, excellence, and customer service," said Dallefeld. "I look forward to leveraging my Business Central expertise to deliver transformative solutions with a great team. Our goal is to elevate our clients through thoughtful, technology-driven support."Since their acquisition of SMB Suite in2024, Centre Technologies has been committed to helping businesses streamline operations and improve decision-making through Microsoft Dynamics 365. With the addition of Dallefeld Consulting, Centre now delivers more advanced Business Central implementations tailored to industry-specific needs. Existing clients will benefit from hands-on training and enablement focused on new features and capabilities, while future clients can expect proven delivery of high-impact solutions. This expansion also reinforces Centre’s customer satisfaction-driven approach, now backed by MVP-level expertise that ensures every engagement is both strategic and transformative.Kim Dallefeld chose Centre Technologies for its alignment in values, culture, and customer-first approach. The move allows her to expand impact while continuing to deliver high-quality, personalized solutions."This acquisition isn’t just about expanding our capabilities, it’s about deepening our commitment to our customers,” said Chris Pace, CEO of Centre Technologies. “By bringing Dallefeld Consulting onto the team, we’re investing in the long-term success of our current and future customers and ensuring they have access to the best minds in the Microsoft Dynamics space."This acquisition is proof of Centre's passion to expand their award-winning, Microsoft support services to businesses across the United States who are looking to succeed with cloud-based ERPs like Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Together, they will elevate current clients through trainings on new features, and show future clients the proof of delivery of great solutions.As Centre Technologies continues to grow, this acquisition reinforces its position as a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner and a leader in delivering secure, scalable, and intelligent business solutions.To learn more about Centre’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 offerings, visit: https://www.centretechnologies.com/solutions/microsoft-dynamics-365-business-central For more information about Dallefeld Consulting, visit: https://dallefeld.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.