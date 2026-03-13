The CEO Forum Group Announces Official 2025 Transformative CEO Awards

Honoring Leaders Who Reinvigorate Companies, Reinvent Industries, and Reboot Society

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CEO Forum Group today announced its 2025 Transformative CEO Awards, recognizing outstanding CEOs, Presidents, and Chairs who are driving exceptional change across business, healthcare, and society.The Transformative CEO concept was coined by Robert Reiss, Founding CEO of The CEO Forum Group, and expanded in his book The Transformative CEO (McGraw-Hill, 2012). Reiss defines a Transformative CEO as “a leader who reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry, or reboots society.” Each year, The CEO Forum Group Editorial Board selects honorees whose leadership reflects this standard - leaders who create new value through bold vision, decisive action, and measurable impact.“Transformative CEOs are the catalytic force behind progress in business and society,” said Robert Reiss. “They see possibilities others miss and then mobilize people, capital, and ideas to make those possibilities real. What distinguishes these leaders is not just success but it’s impact. Each honoree has achieved at least one breakthrough result that fundamentally moves an organization, an industry, or society forward. These leaders redefine what’s possible, and we are proud to recognize their achievements.”Top Dozen CEOs – Business Transformation & LeadershipThe CEO Forum Group Editorial Board selected the following leaders for creating new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry, or reboots society:J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman & CEO, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.Andrea Bocelli, Founder, Andrea Bocelli FoundationNick Lane, President, EquitableMaureen Ryan Fable, Group CEO, FIRSTOle Rosgaard, President & CEO, Greif, Inc.Asheesh Advani, President & CEO, Junior Achievement WorldwideMario Andretti, Mario Andretti GroupJudy Marks, Chair, CEO & President, Otis Worldwide CorporationBrian Melka, President & CEO, RehlkoBarbara Humpton, President & CEO, Siemens CorporationJohn Simon, M.D., Founder & CEO, SimonMed ImagingHans Vestberg, Chairman & CEO, Verizon10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in AmericaThis year’s healthcare honorees are recognized for advancing innovation, access, and outcomes across the U.S. healthcare system:Nancy Brown, CEO, American Heart AssociationTomislav Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO, Cleveland ClinicSarah Chavarria, CEO & President, Delta Dental of CA and AffiliatesTina Vatanka Murphy, CEO, GHXEmun Zabihi, President & CEO, iHerbJoseph G. Cacchione, M.D., FACC, CEO, JeffersonSteve Silvestro, CEO, OptimizeRxRamin Davidoff, M.D., Co-CEO, The Permanente Federation (Kaiser Permanente)Warner Thomas, President & CEO, Sutter HealthMarc D. Miller, President & CEO, Universal Health ServicesLifetime Transformative CEO AwardJames L. Madara, M.D., CEO, American Medical Association (AMA)HonoreesThe CEO Forum Group also recognizes leaders across industries whose work demonstrates transformational impact:Bill Canady (80/20), Gene Boehm (AAA), Amy Perry (Banner Health), Julie Mulligan (Black Tap Group), Ralph Andretta (Bread Financial), Caleb Polley (Cubby Beds), Bill Cummings (Cummings Properties), Stasia Mitchell (EY), Gerry Chesser (Every Man Jack), Jennifer Colosimo (FranklinCovey – Enterprise Division), John Mitchell (Global Electronics Association), Jeannette Bankes (GE Healthcare – Patient Care Solutions), John Haupert (Grady Health), Jeffrey Flaks (Hartford HealthCare), Richard Glasson (Hogarth), Kirk Haggard (Independence Pet Holdings), Lynn Mason (IVI RMA North America), Tom Nolan (Kendra Scott), Colleen Lindholz (Kroger Health), Rocco Mango (Leaf Home), Scott Lynn (Masterworks), Gordon Hartman (Morgan’s Wonderland), Savneet Singh (Par Technology), Charles Giancarlo (Pure Storage), Chris Riopelle (Strive Health), Bobby Azamian (Tarsus Pharmaceuticals), Duncan Gillis (Terrepower), Colin Watts (Thorne), Michael Brown (Travel + Leisure), and Jeffrey Balser, M.D. (Vanderbilt University Medical Center).About The CEO Forum GroupFounded in 2007, The CEO Forum Group is a Tier 1 media and marketing company focused exclusively on CEOs. Its mission is to “disseminate CEO wisdom to elevate business, the economy, and society.” Robert Reiss has conducted more than 1,000 in‑depth interviews with top CEOs on timeless leadership principles through the nationally syndicated The CEO Show.The CEO Forum Group is recognized as “The Transformative CEO Community” for its work in sharing best practices among CEOs and emerging leaders. Reiss is credited with coining the term “Transformative CEO,” defined as a leader who “creates new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry, or reboots society.”

