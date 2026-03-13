The CEO Forum Group Announces Official 2025 Transformative CEO Awards
Honoring Leaders Who Reinvigorate Companies, Reinvent Industries, and Reboot SocietyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO Forum Group today announced its 2025 Transformative CEO Awards, recognizing outstanding CEOs, Presidents, and Chairs who are driving exceptional change across business, healthcare, and society.
The Transformative CEO concept was coined by Robert Reiss, Founding CEO of The CEO Forum Group, and expanded in his book The Transformative CEO (McGraw-Hill, 2012). Reiss defines a Transformative CEO as “a leader who reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry, or reboots society.” Each year, The CEO Forum Group Editorial Board selects honorees whose leadership reflects this standard - leaders who create new value through bold vision, decisive action, and measurable impact.
“Transformative CEOs are the catalytic force behind progress in business and society,” said Robert Reiss. “They see possibilities others miss and then mobilize people, capital, and ideas to make those possibilities real. What distinguishes these leaders is not just success but it’s impact. Each honoree has achieved at least one breakthrough result that fundamentally moves an organization, an industry, or society forward. These leaders redefine what’s possible, and we are proud to recognize their achievements.”
Top Dozen CEOs – Business Transformation & Leadership
The CEO Forum Group Editorial Board selected the following leaders for creating new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry, or reboots society:
J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman & CEO, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Andrea Bocelli, Founder, Andrea Bocelli Foundation
Nick Lane, President, Equitable
Maureen Ryan Fable, Group CEO, FIRST
Ole Rosgaard, President & CEO, Greif, Inc.
Asheesh Advani, President & CEO, Junior Achievement Worldwide
Mario Andretti, Mario Andretti Group
Judy Marks, Chair, CEO & President, Otis Worldwide Corporation
Brian Melka, President & CEO, Rehlko
Barbara Humpton, President & CEO, Siemens Corporation
John Simon, M.D., Founder & CEO, SimonMed Imaging
Hans Vestberg, Chairman & CEO, Verizon
10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America
This year’s healthcare honorees are recognized for advancing innovation, access, and outcomes across the U.S. healthcare system:
Nancy Brown, CEO, American Heart Association
Tomislav Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO, Cleveland Clinic
Sarah Chavarria, CEO & President, Delta Dental of CA and Affiliates
Tina Vatanka Murphy, CEO, GHX
Emun Zabihi, President & CEO, iHerb
Joseph G. Cacchione, M.D., FACC, CEO, Jefferson
Steve Silvestro, CEO, OptimizeRx
Ramin Davidoff, M.D., Co-CEO, The Permanente Federation (Kaiser Permanente)
Warner Thomas, President & CEO, Sutter Health
Marc D. Miller, President & CEO, Universal Health Services
Lifetime Transformative CEO Award
James L. Madara, M.D., CEO, American Medical Association (AMA)
Honorees
The CEO Forum Group also recognizes leaders across industries whose work demonstrates transformational impact:
Bill Canady (80/20), Gene Boehm (AAA), Amy Perry (Banner Health), Julie Mulligan (Black Tap Group), Ralph Andretta (Bread Financial), Caleb Polley (Cubby Beds), Bill Cummings (Cummings Properties), Stasia Mitchell (EY), Gerry Chesser (Every Man Jack), Jennifer Colosimo (FranklinCovey – Enterprise Division), John Mitchell (Global Electronics Association), Jeannette Bankes (GE Healthcare – Patient Care Solutions), John Haupert (Grady Health), Jeffrey Flaks (Hartford HealthCare), Richard Glasson (Hogarth), Kirk Haggard (Independence Pet Holdings), Lynn Mason (IVI RMA North America), Tom Nolan (Kendra Scott), Colleen Lindholz (Kroger Health), Rocco Mango (Leaf Home), Scott Lynn (Masterworks), Gordon Hartman (Morgan’s Wonderland), Savneet Singh (Par Technology), Charles Giancarlo (Pure Storage), Chris Riopelle (Strive Health), Bobby Azamian (Tarsus Pharmaceuticals), Duncan Gillis (Terrepower), Colin Watts (Thorne), Michael Brown (Travel + Leisure), and Jeffrey Balser, M.D. (Vanderbilt University Medical Center).
About The CEO Forum Group
Founded in 2007, The CEO Forum Group is a Tier 1 media and marketing company focused exclusively on CEOs. Its mission is to “disseminate CEO wisdom to elevate business, the economy, and society.” Robert Reiss has conducted more than 1,000 in‑depth interviews with top CEOs on timeless leadership principles through the nationally syndicated The CEO Show.
The CEO Forum Group is recognized as “The Transformative CEO Community” for its work in sharing best practices among CEOs and emerging leaders. Reiss is credited with coining the term “Transformative CEO,” defined as a leader who “creates new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry, or reboots society.”
https://www.theceoforumgroup.com
Courtney Weissman | Marketing & PR Director
The CEO Forum Group
