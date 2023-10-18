On the Stadium To Boardroom Radio Show Bobby Valentine Talks About Transitioning into a Successful Entrepreneur
DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 3, 2023, Bobby Valentine, was interviewed by Len Green and Robert Reiss as the on the Stadium to Boardroom Show, which features people who have succeeded in both sports and business. The show aired on 56 radio stations across America with approximately 600,000 listeners. Former Major League top player and the manager who took the Mets to the World Series, Connecticut native Bobby Valentine, shares how he transitioned from being a professional athlete to becoming a successful entrepreneur, founding the super popular Bobby V’s Restaurants.
Green discusses characteristics, and asks the question, “Are there different characteristics as an athlete or a manager?” Valentine states “As an athlete, you need to be the best version of you. When you become a leader you are not taking from anyone, but giving to everyone.” Valentine discusses how he cooked, cleaned the bathrooms, and did it all. If he gave a full day's effort, he expected everyone to do the same. “Communication is the quintessential part of business,” states Valentine. To further discuss segwaying into business, Valentine shares the mindset that “leadership has to have vision, disciples spreading the word, and creating a belief system” for success.
Reiss asked Valentine how he faced adversity, considering a freak accident which shortened his career, and what goes on inside. He shared that “you need to come face to face with reality. It’s like a baseball game – you don't know what the final score will be.” He goes on to discuss that it’s, “self belief that at the end it will work out fine.”
Valentine also talks with us about why so many athletes fail in business if they follow their passion first. The secret, he says, is “to first find something you are good at, and then learn to love it.” At a young age, he recalls his parents telling him to “fight for what you believe in.” This solidified his direction in what he wanted in life, and achieving success in the stadium and now at the ballroom.
About Bobby Valentine:
Robert John Valentine, known as Bobby V, was a professional baseball player and manger, and he was athletic director at Sacred Heart University and was an analyst for ESPN and worked for CBS sports. He opened up Bobby V’s, a super popular restaurant chain.
Growing up he was a three-time All-State football player, the only one in Connecticut history. He was also a champion ballroom dancer.
About Len Green:
Leonard Green, Chairman and Founder of the Green Group, CPAs, Accounting and Consulting firm has over 40 years of experience as an entrepreneur, accountant, advisor for many leading businesses, a successful owner and investor, owner/breeder of racehorses, a Professor of Entrepreneurship at Babson College and author of The Entrepreneur’s Playbook.
Len’s passion for out of the box thinking, inspiring others to be successful and philanthropy has influenced many generations through business. His former students are continually seeking his guidance years after graduating and navigating through the world of entrepreneurship.
He was married for over 60 years to his wife, Lois before her passing earlier this year and has 3 children and 5 grandchildren.
About Robert Reiss:
Robert Reiss has interviewed more top CEOs in depth on timeless leadership principles than anyone, with over 1,000 interviews on the nationally syndicated, The CEO Show. Reiss has written over 350 articles for Forbes since 2009 specializing in transformative CEOs with focus on: women leadership, the customer experience, culture and digital transformation. In 2022 he also started writing for Fortune and CNBC. Reiss is Publisher of The CEO Forum Magazine, a quarterly received hard copy by the top 10,000 CEOs in America and digitally by over 100,000 CEOs.
Robert Reiss coined the term “Transformative CEO” and then co-authored, The Transformative CEO (McGraw-Hill, 2012); Transformative CEOs was recently made into a documentary series. Reiss’ work with CEOs has been featured in media such as Squawk Box and The Harvard Business Review where Reiss was cited as, “an expert in executive communications”. According to the renowned business author Tom Peters, “Robert Reiss knows CEOs better than any person alive.”
