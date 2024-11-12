What’s Next for Healthcare? Top CEOs Share Their Vision

Learn behind the scenes from top CEOs where healthcare is going

RIDGEFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CEO Forum Group , led by CEO and Founder Robert Reiss, is proud to announce its 4th Annual Transformative CEO Healthcare Summit, set to take place virtually on December 12, 2024, from 11 AM to 1 PM ET. This exclusive event will bring together top healthcare leaders and industry experts to address key issues and innovations shaping the future of healthcare.The theme of this year’s Summit is “Healthcare.” Over a dozen CEOs will participate in dynamic keynotes and candid panel discussions exploring how technological advancements, customer experience, and cultural shifts are driving change across the healthcare landscape.“We’re entering a new era of healthcare where technology, connectivity, and personalized medicine intersect,” says Robert Reiss, CEO and Founder of The CEO Forum Group. “Our mission for this Summit is to provide insights into how today’s transformative leaders are creating meaningful impact, ensuring that healthcare not only becomes more accessible but also more innovative and effective.”Keynote SpeakersThe Summit will feature a prestigious lineup of healthcare leaders, including:- Deepak Chopra, M.D., Founder of The Chopra Foundation, presenting on “How AI Can Bring Us Closer to Humanity and Elevate Our Mental and Physical Health”- Jeffrey Balser, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, speaking on “How Data Will Transform Healthcare”- Kevin B. Churchwell, M.D., President and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital, on “The Future of Pediatric Care”- Jessica Cole, President and CEO of Becker's Healthcare, sharing insights on “Five Trends Driving Healthcare”Summit HighlightsAttendees will gain unique insights from sessions focused on:- Creating a Unified and Elevated Healthcare Model: Exploring telemedicine, accessibility, and outcome improvements.- Advancing Your Culture During Times of Change: Navigating change to support organizational growth and patient care.- The Future of Customer Experience: Strategies for enhancing patient-centered care and engagement.- How the World’s Leading Science Centers are Advancing Healthcare: Leveraging artificial intelligence for improved diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes.The Transformative CEO Summit is designed to offer an in-depth look at the current and future state of healthcare, with topics geared toward decision-makers, innovators, and those passionate about healthcare transformation. Robert Reiss and The CEO Forum Group are dedicated to creating an environment that fosters meaningful conversations, networking, and insights to drive forward the healthcare industry’s mission of improved care and accessibility.RegistrationTo learn more and register, please visit The CEO Forum Group’s Summit page. About The CEO Forum GroupFounded by Robert Reiss, The CEO Forum Group is a leading platform dedicated to fostering dialogue among the world’s top CEOs to share insights, experiences, and best practices. Through events, publications, and its renowned radio program, The CEO Forum Group connects leaders to discuss transformative ideas that drive growth and innovation across industries.

