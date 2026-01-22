BIOSTAR EDGECOMP MS-1335U BRINGS PERFORMANCE TO THE EDGE

SILENT FANLESS PERFORMANCE FOR THE INDUSTRIAL EDGE

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today introduces the EdgeComp MS-1335U, a compact fanless embedded PC designed to bring smart, reliable performance closer to the edge.Built to meet the growing demands of smart cities, intelligent retail, and industrial automation, the EdgeComp MS-1335U delivers flexible edge computing capabilities in a space-efficient, energy-conscious, and completely silent platform. Powered by IntelRaptor Lake Core i5-1335U 10-core processors, the system provides enhanced computing performance while maintaining low power consumption, making it well-suited for long-term, continuous operation in both commercial and public infrastructure environments.Designed with versatility in mind, the EdgeComp MS-1335U supports up to four simultaneous display outputs, enabling advanced multi-screen applications across a wide range of edge scenarios. With HDMIand DisplayPort outputs, the system is ideal for smart factories, digital signage deployments, traffic control centers, and healthcare terminals. In addition, dual USB Type-C display support allows flexible integration into AI vision systems, portable edge gateways, robotics platforms, and mobile inspection units, expanding deployment possibilities where mobility and adaptability are required.To address the connectivity needs of industrial and commercial deployments, the EdgeComp MS-1335U features four COM ports, enabling seamless integration with kiosks and a wide range of industrial peripherals. This makes the system an effective solution for Industrial IoT applications, manufacturing automation, energy management systems, and smart utility infrastructure, where stable device communication is essential.Wireless connectivity is further enhanced by support for 4G and 5G SIM cards, enabling reliable communication across smart transportation systems, remote surveillance installations, outdoor kiosks, and mobile edge computing nodes. Optional WiFi and Bluetooth module support also enables efficient deployment in smart buildings, healthcare monitoring environments, retail analytics platforms, and asset tracking applications.The fanless design of the EdgeComp MS-1335U ensures completely noiseless operation while improving system durability by eliminating moving components. The system supports up to 96GB of high-speed DDR5 5200MHz SO-DIMM memory, providing ample performance headroom for data-intensive edge workloads. Storage flexibility is delivered through an M.2 Key-M slot with PCIe x4 interface support, accommodating multiple form factors to meet diverse installation requirements.For network-intensive edge applications, the EdgeComp MS-1335U features dual Intel2.5GbE LAN ports, ensuring fast, stable, and redundant connectivity for mission-critical deployments. Combined with support for up to 4 simultaneous 4K display outputs, the system delivers a robust, scalable platform for next-generation edge computing solutions.With the EdgeComp MS-1335U, BIOSTAR continues to provide dependable edge computing platforms that enable system integrators, OEM/ODM partners, and solution providers to build more intelligent, more connected environments at the edge.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

