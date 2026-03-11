Forgotten Harvest Cuts Operational Workload by 75%+ with Creatio’s Agentic CRM Platform

The Michigan organization is building scalable infrastructure for social services across Metro Detroit

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced that Forgotten Harvest, a community services organization operating across Michigan, has implemented Creatio to modernize citizen-in-need service operations and support a connected social services model.Forgotten Harvest works closely with government entities and community partners across Greater Metro Detroit to coordinate and distribute fresh food to seniors, homebound individuals, and communities experiencing food insecurity.As demand for home food delivery increased, Forgotten Harvest faced growing complexity, with core processes such as intake, scheduling, partner coordination, and reporting managed through manual, spreadsheet-based workflows. In parallel, grant-funded initiatives aimed at strengthening coordination across social services introduced additional requirements for data governance, accountability, and scalability highlighting the need for a unified system to support both high-volume delivery and broader public service operations.Creatio provided a unified, intelligent system that enabled Forgotten Harvest to scale home delivery capacity while reducing manual operational effort by more than 75%. Weekly operations time was cut by approximately 80%, allowing the organization to manage higher service volumes without adding staff or administrative burden. The implementation was delivered in partnership with Qnovate and completed in just three months, achieving rapid time-to-value while meeting public-sector expectations around security, accountability, and reliability.“The implementation focused on establishing a clean, end-to-end operational flow,” said Dan Feola, CSO at Qnovate. “We rebuilt the digital intake layer so service requests are captured and ingested directly into Creatio. From there, we configured core workflows for scheduling, capacity management, and partner coordination, establishing real-time visibility and a scalable, governed operating model.”With Creatio in place, Forgotten Harvest has established a flexible, governance-ready digital foundation designed to support essential public services at scale. Creatio’s no-code, AI-native architecture enables the organization to adapt processes as programs evolve.“Creatio helped us rethink how technology supports essential public services,” said Michael Butman, CIO at Forgotten Harvest. “It’s not just about efficiency—it’s about having a platform that can adapt, connect services, and support responsible growth without adding operational burden.”As public-sector and community service organizations face rising demand, constrained resources, and increasing expectations for accountability, Forgotten Harvest’s transformation reflects a broader trend: investing in flexible, intelligent platforms that enable lean teams to scale essential services responsibly and sustainably.To learn more about this initiative, read the full success story here About Forgotten HarvestForgotten Harvest is a leading community services organization dedicated to relieving hunger and increasing individual, neighborhood, economic, and environmental health in Metro Detroit. The organization rescues surplus food and distributes it free of charge through a broad network of agencies, serving seniors, families, and individuals in need.About QnovateQnovate is a technology solutions provider specializing in the design and delivery of scalable digital platforms. The company supports organizations through complex digital transformations, with expertise spanning cloud platforms, data and analytics, and leading enterprise technologies, including Creatio. Qnovate focuses on building governed, flexible solutions that align operational needs with long-term business and service objectives. Through a delivery approach centered on collaboration, configurability, and execution speed, Qnovate helps organizations modernize processes, integrate systems, and scale services efficiently.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.