Inc. Names Katherine Kostereva , CEO of Creatio, to its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

The recognition highlights the nation’s top business leaders who drive extraordinary impact in their respective industry

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, is delighted to announce that Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio, has been named to the Inc. Female Founders 500 list, a prestigious awards program celebrating the most inspiring and impactful women founders in business today, for a second consecutive year. This recognition highlights the extraordinary leadership, bold vision, and innovative prowess that Katherine Kostereva brings to the global tech industry.The Inc. Female Founders 500 honors 500 women leaders who redefine success and drive growth by combining entrepreneurial vision with strong business performance. The program evaluates founders on both quantitative metrics, such as company growth, revenue performance, and audience size, and qualitative achievements like social media momentum and stories of impact.Under Katherine’s leadership, Creatio has continued to expand its digital footprint across international markets, achieving 40% year-over-year top-line growth while accelerating innovation through AI-native automation. Guided by her vision of bringing autonomous AI agents and human-led workflows together on a single platform, Creatio is redefining automation, unlocking a new operating model for the modern enterprise. Her strategic direction has led the company to significant milestones, including being named a Leader and a Visionary by top analyst firms such as Gartner and Forrester and earning the Best for AI Development distinction at the 2025 Business Awards UK Software Development Awards. Creatio also has some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry."Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The honorees on this year’s list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they’re showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like.”“I’m honored to be recognized for the second consecutive year alongside so many remarkable women shaping the future of business,” said Katherine Kostereva. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team at Creatio. We believe the future of enterprise automation lies in bringing two worlds together on a single platform — autonomous agents that run end-to-end workflows, and human-led workflows accelerated by AI as a powerful assistant,” said Katherine Kostereva. “The winning platforms support both, helping organizations move faster and lead their markets.”Katherine’s unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership has been recognized through numerous industry honors. She was named among the Top 50 Women Leader in Software and the Top 50 Women Leader in Software, and was selected for The Boston Business Journals’ Power 50: The Movement Makers, among other distinctions. She is also a co-author of The No-Code Playbook and The No-Code Playbook: The Age of AI, widely acclaimed guides on how AI and no-code technologies are transforming the future of work and redefining enterprise productivity. Together, the books have more than 20,000 downloads worldwide.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.For more information, visit www.inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.