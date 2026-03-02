Lake City Bank Selects Creatio’s Agentic Platform as the Foundation for its Modernized CRM Solution

Indiana-based bank establishes a scalable system for disciplined, AI-enabled growth

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced that Lake City Bank has selected Creatio’s agentic platform to implement its customer relationship management solution. The initiative replaces fragmented legacy CRM systems with a unified enterprise platform designed to improve sales execution, data quality, and long-term scalability.Lake City Bank is a relationship-focused community bank serving customers across its Indiana footprint. The bank previously managed and serviced customer relationships across multiple systems. While functional, these systems required significant technical effort, lacked flexibility, and did not provide the long-term platform investment the bank was seeking.Lake City Bank evaluated several CRM platforms and determined a more flexible, future-ready approach was needed to support its relationship-driven focus. Creatio was selected for its no-code architecture, business process management strengths, genuine care for its customers, and AI-native design.“We owe it to our employees to put a platform in their hands that we truly believe in,” said Drew McMonigle, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Lake City Bank. “Technology matters, but the people behind it matter even more. The Creatio team demonstrated genuine care, curating thoughtful demonstrations and working sessions that made our team both comfortable and confident as we explored whether the platform was truly the right fit for our organization.”The bank selected Creatio for its native AI capabilities, the ability for both CRM and process standardization, and future use cases such as AI-assisted banker workflows, predictive insights, intelligent forecasting, and next-best-action recommendations. These capabilities are designed to augment staff productivity while keeping human decision-making firmly in the loop.Lake City Bank plans to deploy Creatio broadly across its commercial, retail, and private banking teams, as well as wealth and trust, treasury management, call center, operations, and back-office functions, including a unified marketing platform to centralize campaign management. The rollout is expected to cover at least 80% of the organization initially, with a longer-term path toward broad adoption across the bank’s 700+ employees.“We are taking a thoughtful, disciplined approach to AI,” said McMonigle. “By first establishing strong data quality and process foundations, the bank is positioning itself to responsibly scale AI-driven capabilities that enhance both employee effectiveness and the customer experience.”About Lake City BankLake City Bank, a $7.0 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank’s community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. Creatio helps organizations automate customer and operational workflows to achieve faster time-to-value and higher ROI. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of customers in over 100 countries. Genuine care for customers and partners is central to Creatio’s culture.

