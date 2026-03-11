City Wide Facility Solutions Donates $636,130 to SEAL Future Foundation

City Wide Facility Solutions donates $636,100 to SEAL Future Foundation

Leading facility management company raises record donation supporting SEALs’ transition of elite military experience into meaningful civilian careers

The SEAL Future Foundation serves as a steadfast cornerstone in inspiring community and supporting SEALs’ long-term success through continued education and career development.” — Jeff Oddo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions , the nation’s leading management company in the building maintenance industry, today announced a donation of $636,130 to the SEAL Future Foundation (SFF), a nonprofit organization built by SEALs for SEALs, dedicated to supporting U.S. Navy SEALs through the complexities of transition and life beyond the teams. The corporate donation was raised and celebrated at City Wide’s 25th annual convention gathering of franchisee leaders in San Diego.The 25th annual City Wide convention brings together over 450 franchisee owners and employees focused on education, networking and collaboration. This year’s SEALs donation was led by CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions San Diego, Ian Hossfeld. Ian is a United States Naval Academy graduate and former Navy SEAL officer. A Bronze Star Medal recipient, Ian also earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Valor Device and two Combat Action Ribbons, and served for 12 years combined between Active Duty and the Naval Reserves, leaving the service as a Lieutenant Commander. Ian acquired City Wide Facility Solutions of San Diego in 2021 and its West Los Angeles branch in 2022.“The SEAL Future Foundation serves as a steadfast cornerstone in inspiring community and supporting SEALs’ long-term success through continued education and career development. We are extremely proud to champion the group,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions. “We share the same values and are committed to empowering the success of our talented franchisees. Our mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities we serve, fostering lasting value and growth.”The SFF is committed to providing Navy SEALs with a base that supports their well-being, education, and career, enabling them to continue a life of service within their communities. The SFF supports Navy SEALs transitioning to civilian life through four core pillars: Health, Education, Career and Community.“We are thrilled to receive the generous City Wide Facility Solutions donation. SEAL Future Foundation exists because the transition from military service to civilian life can be one of the most complex missions a SEAL will ever face. Like City Wide, we view education development as a lifelong tool,” said Waco Davis, CEO of the SEAL Future Foundation. “Whether a SEAL is pursuing entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, skilled trades, or higher education, our role is to provide clarity, resources, and trusted support every step of the way.”About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, offering comprehensive commercial services including janitorial, landscaping, window washing, parking lot maintenance, painting, handyman services, and over 20 additional facility solutions. We streamline critical facility management tasks, helping building owners, operators, and management companies reduce time, stress, and resource expenditure. At City Wide, we’re more than just service providers—we’re dedicated partners committed to delivering timely, effective solutions that enhance operational efficiency. Our mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities we serve, fostering lasting value and growth. For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com About SEAL Future FoundationFounded in 2012, the SEAL Future Foundation (SFF) is a nonprofit organization built by SEALs, for SEALs, dedicated to supporting U.S. Navy SEALs through the complexities of transition and life beyond the teams. With a deep understanding of the unique demands, identity shifts, and challenges faced by the SEAL community, SFF delivers a highly personalized and specialized approach that is unlike traditional veteran service organizations.Through its Four Pillars — Health, Career, Education, and Community — the Foundation provides tailored support that meets each SEAL where they are, offering access to trusted healthcare networks, elite career mentorship, educational guidance, and a nationwide community of Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) designed to foster connection, resilience, and long-term success.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, SEAL Future Foundation exists to ensure that no SEAL navigates transition alone and that every SEAL has the tools, support, and community needed to thrive in the next chapter of life. For more information, visit sealff.org

