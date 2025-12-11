City Wide Facility Solutions Continues National Growth With New Chicago Shores Franchise Ownership

City Wide Facility Solutions Abraham Zelee

City Wide Facility Solutions today announced the launch of its newest franchise location in Chicago Shores.

I am thrilled to bring my years of esteemed military training and strategic leadership to the successful City Wide franchise model and expand operations to the Chicago Shores area.” — Abraham Zelee

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation’s leading management company in the building maintenance industry, today announced the launch of its newest franchise location in Chicago Shores. The new location expands City Wide’s proven facility solutions to the flourishing business area stretching along the Lake Michigan shoreline.Franchise owner Abraham Zelee leads the Chicago Shores location. As an accomplished professional, having served as a combat veteran in the U.S. Army as a Light Infantryman, and then driving finance and strategy at Fortune 500 companies and growth-stage startups, Zelee will deliver established facility solutions to clients throughout Chicago Southland and NW Indiana.“I am thrilled to bring my years of esteemed military training and strategic leadership to the successful City Wide franchise model and expand operations to the Chicago Shores area,” said Zelee. “What inspired me the most is growing the City Wide “ripple effect” mission of positively impacting the communities we serve, fostering lasting value and growth.”Zelee’s work has resulted in creating resilient organizations and influencing communities in a tangible way to create healthier environments, support local companies, and fuel economic activity. He also oversees XY Zili Holdings, where he invests in and scales essential service businesses.With a recession-resistant, recurring revenue business model, the City Wide franchise concept is built for sales leaders, not service operators. City Wide simplifies facility management by coordinating more than 20 services through a single local point of contact. These services range from janitorial and disinfecting to floor care, handyman services, parking lot maintenance, and more, allowing commercial property managers and building owners to save time and reduce operational complexity.To learn more about City Wide Facility Solutions in Chicago Shores and the services it manages, visit: www.gocitywide.com/chicagoshores About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, offering comprehensive services including janitorial, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and over 20 additional facility solutions. We streamline critical facility management tasks, helping building owners, operators, and management companies reduce time, stress, and resource expenditure. At City Wide, we’re more than just service providers—we’re dedicated partners committed to delivering timely, effective solutions that enhance operational efficiency. Our mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities we serve, fostering lasting value and growth. For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.