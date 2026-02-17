City Wide Facility Solutions Honored Among the 2026 Top Franchises In Entrepreneur Magazine’s FRANCHISE 500® Ranking

National Facilities Maintenance Management company delivers 17.4% growth, supported by the company’s recession-resistant, recurring-revenue franchise model

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions , the nation’s leading management company in the building maintenance industry, today announced it has again been recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur ’s Franchise 500, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 47 years, The Franchise 500has been recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, and placement in the ranking has been a highly sought-after honor within the franchise industry. In the 2026 Franchise 500, City Wide Facility Solutions has ranked No. 126 , up from #143 in 2025, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power."For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500in ranking order.“We are thrilled to be once again recognized in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking, as a reflection of our continued growth and the strength of our scalable franchise system,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions. “This achievement underscores the dedication of our successful franchisees, who deliver exceptional results and uphold our proven business model. We are committed to a value-driven culture and our mission to positively impact the people and communities we serve.”Over its 47 years in existence, the Franchise 500has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. City Wide Facility Solutions’ position on the ranking is a testament to its strength and scalability as a franchise opportunity.To view City Wide Facility Solutions in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur.About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, offering comprehensive services including janitorial, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and over 20 additional facility solutions. We streamline critical facility management tasks, helping building owners, operators, and management companies reduce time, stress, and resource expenditure. At City Wide, we’re more than just service providers—we’re dedicated partners committed to delivering timely, effective solutions that enhance operational efficiency. Our mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities we serve, fostering lasting value and growth. For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com

