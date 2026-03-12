Technology B2B Sales Leader to Drive Profitable Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast. An expert in complex solution selling, Jim Wallace joins Chief Outsiders as a fractional CSO to deliver sustained revenue, margin, and customer satisfaction improvement for clients.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Wallace, a global B2B sales leader and P&L owner, will now apply his deep technology industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Wallace joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).“Building and inspiring exceptional talent, Jim fosters accountability and collaboration to deliver sustained revenue, margin, and customer satisfaction improvement,” said Chuck Dushman, Central Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We are thrilled to add his deep technology experience to our team of battle-tested CSOs.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Wallace drives profitable growth leading small, large, and maturating Sales/BDR organizations. With a demonstrated ability to innovate, he creates value by integrating advanced analytics, AI, and sales technology to increase seller productivity and customer impact. An expert in complex solution selling, he drives transformation through strategic vision, process optimization, data-driven decision making, and simplification of complex operations.Technology Sales LeadershipAt Chief Outsiders, Wallace works with the CEOs of PE-backed, early-stage, and mid-market Technology companies to accelerate sales growth. Whether delivering global revenue growth or building organizations for successful exit, his focus is on maximizing sales performance.Prior to joining Chief Outsiders as Senior Director, Sales Operations and Business Development at Dematic, Wallace drove a 32% improvement in BDR productivity and boosted pipeline conversion 50% by formalizing lead and prospect qualification standards and strengthening strategic deal management using the Korn Ferry Sell (Miller Heiman) methodology.And as Senior Vice President, U.S. Enterprise Business Unit at Xerox, he generated 30% year-over-year growth in new contracts and sustained over 100% revenue replacement despite a print-volume decline while leading the expansion from traditional hardware to digital services.Wallace’s executive sales leadership experience also includes roles as Senior Vice President, U.S. Enterprise Business Unit, Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial Named Accounts, and Senior Vice President, U.S. Public Sector at Xerox. Prior roles at Xerox include Vice President, State & Local Sales, Vice President, Large Enterprise Sales, and Vice President, U.S. Major Account Operations.To support his successful executive sales leadership career, Wallace earned a B.S. in Marketing and an Associate of Applied Science in Data Processing from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 100 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gearsprocess.

