SaaS and Technology Sales Executive to Change Growth Trajectory for Chief Outsiders Clients

Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast. Brian Schlosser, a highly experienced sales executive, will now apply his deep SaaS and technology industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders

With an approach centered on understanding and addressing a company's unique needs to deliver results, Brian Schlosser joins Chief Outsiders as a fractional CSO

With an approach centered on understanding and addressing the unique needs of organizations and developing people, Brian delivers exceptional results in the US and abroad.” — Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Schlosser, a highly experienced sales executive, will now apply his deep SaaS and technology industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Schlosser joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Brian Schlosser, a highly experienced sales executive, will now apply his deep SaaS and technology industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Schlosser joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).“With an approach centered on understanding and addressing the unique needs of organizations and developing people, Brian delivers exceptional results in the US and abroad,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We are thrilled to add his deep enterprise and B2B experience to our team of battle-tested CSOs.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Schlosser brings domain expertise in SaaS, Enterprise, Mar-Tech, AI, Data, Process, and Legal Tech from small to large companies. He works directly with the CEO, as part of the company's leadership team, to reestablish or accelerate growth through strategic planning, defining sales and partner programs, developing effective and disciplined plans, and then execution and measurement of results.SaaS and Technology Sales LeadershipAt Chief Outsiders, Schlosser works with the CEOs of PE-backed, early-stage, and mid-market SaaS and Technology companies to accelerate sales growth. Whether delivering global revenue growth or building organizations for successful exit, his focus is on maximizing sales performance.Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Chief Executive Officer at Intellective, he delivered EBITDA above 30% and growth above 20% while completing a major software repositioning/release. Leading the organization through a period of transformation and growth, he doubled company size and revenue during his tenure. As CEO at Attenex Corporation, he drove revenue growth of 1,200% over two years and used a SaaS model to build the industry’s largest and most successful partner channel.Schlosser’s executive sales leadership experience also includes roles as Vice President, Global Partners Program at Hyland Software, President at Contextlink and Ambassador Software for I2 Holdings, and Senior Vice President, Global Sales at ThisMoment. Prior roles include Vice President, Global Accounts, Information Intelligence Group at EMC Corporation, CEO at DatStat Inc., Vice President, Sales & Marketing for ImageTag Inc., and Senior Vice President, Operations at Image Choice Inc.To support his successful executive sales leadership career, Schlosser earned a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from the New College of the University of South Florida (State Honors College) in Sarasota, Florida.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 100 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gearsprocess.

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