Experienced C-Suite Executive and Board Advisor to Drive Revenue Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast. Building market presence across industrial and infrastructure sectors, Meg VanderLaan joins Chief Outsiders to accelerate client revenue growth as a fractional CMO.

Building market presence in industrial and infrastructure sectors, Meg VanderLaan joins Chief Outsiders to accelerate client revenue growth as a fractional CMO.

Deploying a strategic approach to marketing and communications, Meg successfully merges brand value propositions with compelling storytelling to drive market-leading performance.” — Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meg VanderLaan, an experienced C-suite executive, board advisor, and crisis management authority will now apply her engineering, construction, and manufacturing industry knowledge to drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, VanderLaan joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).“Deploying a strategic approach to marketing and communications, Meg successfully merges brand value propositions with compelling storytelling to drive market-leading performance,” said Karen Hayward, West Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add her deep manufacturing and construction industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, VanderLaan leads marketing and communications strategy and execution, brand transformation, and stakeholder trust management across industrial and infrastructure sectors to build market presence. A recognized authority in crisis management, she orchestrates complex communications strategies, cybersecurity planning, and high-profile public campaigns to enhance reputation and mitigate risk.Manufacturing Marketing LeadershipAs a Chief Outsiders Manufacturing focused Fractional CMO , VanderLaan brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies.For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, she advanced internal alignment and crisis preparedness, contributing to a period of doubled revenue and employee growth as Chief Marketing Officer for Encore Electric.As Vice President Public Relations & Worldwide Aftermarket Business Development at Gates Corporation, she drove $800 million in global annual revenues by developing marketing programs and product catalogs to penetrate the automotive aftermarket for Gates and private-brand label products.VanderLaan’s impressive executive marketing experience also includes roles as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at MWH Global (Now Stantec), Vice President Global Communications, also for MWH Global, and Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs at Gates Corporation.To support her successful executive marketing career, VanderLaan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts with German Proficiency, graduating Cum laude from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania. She also received a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, from Gannon and completed German language coursework at Slippery Rock University/Universität Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 100 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gearsprocess.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.