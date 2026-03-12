Bay Area Plastic Surgeon on Tummy Tuck Candidacy

Alexander Ereso, MD, a Mountain View plastic surgeon, discusses various factors that may make a patient eligible for tummy tuck surgery (abdominoplasty).

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to renowned Bay Area plastic surgeon Alexander Ereso, MD, many individuals experience abdominal concerns that cannot be fully corrected through diet and exercise alone. Pregnancy, significant weight changes, aging, and other issues can contribute to loose skin, weakened or separated abdominal muscles, and persistent fullness in the midsection. For appropriately selected patients, tummy tuck surgery – clinically known as “abdominoplasty” – can provide a meaningful improvement.Dr. Ereso encourages those considering abdominoplasty to carefully evaluate the following factors before moving forward.Aesthetic ConcernsIn Dr. Ereso’s experience, patients interested in tummy tuck surgery usually wish to address issues like:• Lax or redundant abdominal skin• Weakened or separated abdominal muscles• A protruding abdomen• Localized abdominal fat that contributes to imbalance in body proportionsThe Importance of Good HealthDr. Ereso states that ideal candidates for tummy tuck surgery are in good overall health and do not have unmanaged medical conditions that could interfere with recovery. He also notes that patients should be non-smokers or willing to discontinue nicotine use well in advance of surgery, as smoking can impair healing and increase the likelihood of complications.Understanding the Risks of Surgery“Abdominoplasty is a significant surgical procedure,” says Dr. Ereso. “Depending on the complexity of the treatment plan, it may require several hours in the operating room.” He explains that temporary swelling, bruising, and discomfort are common during recovery and typically not a cause for concern.As with any surgery, there are potential complications – including infection, delayed wound healing, and adverse reactions to anesthesia. That said, Dr. Ereso asserts that tummy tuck surgery is widely regarded as safe when performed by a qualified, board-certified plastic surgeon.Realistic GoalsDr. Ereso emphasizes the importance of approaching tummy tuck surgery with clear, attainable expectations. “Abdominoplasty is designed to contour the abdominal area by removing excess skin and repairing underlying muscles,” he says. “It is not intended to replace healthy lifestyle habits.” He notes that the most satisfying outcomes are typically seen in individuals who are close to a stable, healthy weight.Furthermore, Dr. Ereso urges patients to consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon to determine whether tummy tuck surgery may be appropriate for their unique case.About Alexander Q. Ereso, MDDr. Alexander Ereso is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon serving Mountain View and the greater Bay Area. With extensive training that includes Fellowships in Reconstructive Microsurgery and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Residencies in General and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Ereso has acquired a reputation for delivering unparalleled care. In addition to abdominoplasty, he is proficient in procedures such as liposuction, breast augmentation , and facelift surgery. Dr. Ereso is available for interview upon request.For more about Alexander Ereso Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics, visit eresoplasticsurgery.com and www.facebook.com/eresoplasticsurgery or find the practice on Instagram @eresoplasticsurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.eresoplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/bay-area-plastic-surgeon-on-tummy-tuck-candidacy/ ###Alexander Ereso MD Plastic Surgery and AestheticsAlexander Q. Ereso, MD525 South Dr., #203Mountain View, CA 94040(650) 964-6600Rosemont Media

