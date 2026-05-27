Albany Plastic Surgery Practice Earns Saratoga Today's Best of 2026 Awards

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dimitri Koumanis, MD and his practice have been recognized for excellence in Plastic Surgery and Massage by Saratoga Today.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Dimitri J. Koumanis, a plastic surgeon in the Albany and Saratoga Springs area, has once again been recognized by the local community, earning two top distinctions in the Saratoga Today Best of 2026 Awards: "Best Plastic Surgeon" and "Best Massage ." The honors speak to Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery’s reputation for outstanding results and the full-service, patient-centered environment Dr. Koumanis and his team have cultivated.The annual Best of Awards, published by Saratoga Today, celebrate businesses and professionals voted most outstanding by the local community. Being recognized in both a clinical and a wellness category underscores the practice's commitment not only to surgical excellence, but to the full patient experience."It is truly an honor to be recognized by the Saratoga community in these two distinct ways," said Dr. Koumanis. "Our team works hard every day to provide results our patients can feel confident in, and an experience they genuinely enjoy. Awards like these remind us that the effort shows."The "Best Plastic Surgeon" designation highlights Dr. Koumanis' reputation for delivering natural, refined outcomes across a full range of cosmetic procedures. The "Best Massage" recognition speaks to the practice's dedicated team of skilled massage therapists, whose work supports both surgical recovery and overall well-being for patients.Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery is honored by the continued support of the Saratoga community and remains committed to providing the exceptional care and results patients have come to expect.About Dr. Dimitri J. KoumanisDr. Dimitri J. Koumanis is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons with over 20 years of experience in cosmetic surgery. Trained at McGill University Health Centre, Indiana University School of Medicine, and Nassau University Medical Center — where he trained alongside the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, America's oldest plastic surgery practice — he brings exceptional depth to his private practice in Saratoga Springs, New York. Dr. Koumanis performs a full range of procedures, including breast augmentation , tummy tuck, facelift, and mommy makeover, with a focus on natural-looking results and personalized care. He has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctorevery year since 2021. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC, visit yarinsky.com or facebook.com/SaratogaSpringsPlasticSurgeryPC.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.yarinsky.com/practice-news/albany-plastic-surgery-practice-earns-saratoga-todays-best-of-2026-awards/ ###Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC7 Wells Street, 3rd FloorSaratoga Springs, NY 12866(518) 538-4019Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.