Atlanta Surgeon on the Right Time for a Mommy Makeover

Dr. Thomas Lintner outlines key factors women should consider before scheduling their Mommy Makeover surgery.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many mothers, pregnancy and childbirth can bring profound joy, but also lasting physical changes that diet and exercise alone may not fully address. A Mommy Makeover , a customized combination of procedures typically involving breast surgery and body contouring , has become an increasingly popular option for women looking to restore their pre-pregnancy physique. But according to Dr. Thomas Lintner, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Atlanta , the decision of when to pursue the procedure is just as important as the decision to pursue it at all.Postpartum healing is a gradual process that many women underestimate. After childbirth, the body continues to shift and adjust for months—hormone levels fluctuate, abdominal muscles slowly regain tone, and breast tissue changes, particularly for mothers who are breastfeeding. Dr. Lintner advises women to allow their bodies adequate time to complete this natural recovery before considering elective surgery. "It’s generally recommended to wait at least one year after childbirth before scheduling a Mommy Makeover," says Dr. Lintner. "That first year is an important time for the body to heal and settle. Having that solid foundation in place helps ensure that any surgical decisions can be made thoughtfully and with confidence."Weight stability is another critical factor in determining candidacy. A Mommy Makeover is not designed as a weight-loss procedure; rather, it is intended to address specific anatomical changes, such as excess skin, separated abdominal muscles, or loss of breast volume, that persist even after a woman has reached a healthy weight. "Ideal candidates are often women who are already at or close to their goal weight, eating well, and exercising regularly," Dr. Lintner explains. "Working with a stable body generally makes it easier to deliver predictable, longer-lasting results. Significant weight changes after surgery can alter the outcomes."Future pregnancy planning is perhaps the most important timing consideration of all. Dr. Lintner emphasizes that while becoming pregnant after a Mommy Makeover can be medically safe for both mother and baby, a subsequent pregnancy will very likely affect the surgical results. Stretched skin, changes in breast tissue, and separation of the abdominal muscles can return, essentially reversing the improvements made during the procedure. "It’s strongly recommended that women who are considering having more children wait until their family is complete before moving forward with a Mommy Makeover," says Dr. Lintner.Ultimately, a Mommy Makeover is a highly personal decision that should be made thoughtfully and with thorough guidance from a qualified surgeon. The right timing—after the body has fully healed, weight has stabilized, and family planning is complete—can make a meaningful difference in both the safety of the procedure and the longevity of results. Dr. Lintner encourages those who are interested in a Mommy Makeover to consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon who can properly evaluate their individual circumstances and goals to determine candidacy.About Thomas Lintner, MDDr. Thomas Lintner is a board-certified plastic surgeon at Advanced Aesthetic Surgery, whose academic and clinical background reflect a commitment to excellence in his field. He graduated with honors from Georgetown University before earning his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine. Here, he also completed both his general surgery and plastic surgery residency training. A recognized voice in his specialty, Dr. Lintner has authored numerous articles, contributed to national medical and surgical journals, and has lectured and presented extensively on topics spanning both general and plastic surgery. In his Atlanta practice, he offers a comprehensive range of surgical procedures focused on the breast, body, and face, bringing a depth of expertise and a patient-centered approach to every consultation. He is an active member of multiple professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Society, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Lintner is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Lintner and his practice, please visit tomlintnermd.com, atlantamommymakeover.com, and facebook.com/tomlintnermd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.tomlintnermd.com/news-room/atlanta-surgeon-on-the-right-time-for-a-mommy-makeover/ ###Advanced Aesthetic Surgery711 Canton Rd NESuite 400Marietta, GA 30060(770) 771-5151Rosemont Media

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